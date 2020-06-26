East Devon pubs, restaurants and hairdressers set to reopen

Pubs are set to reopen across East Devon shortly william87

News that pubs, restaurants and hairdressers across East Devon will be able to reopen on Saturday (July 4) has been welcomed in East Devon by Neil Parish MP.

Speaking to the House of Commons last week Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the businesses would be able to open as long as they adhered to Covid secure guidelines.

The new ‘safe social distance’ will become one metre plus with a metre of distancing plus some form of infection mitigation.

This could be wearing face coverings, sitting people side by side rather than face-to-face to reduce transmission, and increased use of hand sanitiser. For example on public transport it would be one metre plus a face covering.

But Mr Johnson warned the situation was reversible and would be under constant review, with the government not hesitating to impose new restrictions if the virus began to spike again.

The move has been welcomed by an East Devon MP.

Neil Parish, who represents the Tiverton and Honiton constituency, said: “It’ll be superb to have the great British pub back in action along with our local restaurants.

“The key to all this is keeping social distancing and ensuring our sectors can function safely throughout the summer. I’m sure like me, many constituents will want to book a barber’s appointment before going out to pubs and restaurants on July 4!”

The Prime Minister said in a further relaxation of the coronavirus lockdown from July 4, people will be able to meet indoors – at home, at the pub or anywhere else able to be open – with one other household of any size at a time.

They will be able to visit someone’s house for a dinner party, for example, or to stay over with grandparents as long as social distancing is observed.

What can open?

Many venues and businesses will be allowed to reopen, as long as they are ‘Covid-secure’, for example by maintaining social distancing.

These include hotels, hostels, bed and breakfast accommodation, holiday apartments or homes, cottages or bungalows, campsites, caravan parks or boarding houses.

Shared facilities must be kept very clean.

Restaurants, cafés, workplace canteens, bars, pubs and cinemas can reopen, as can places of worship, libraries, community centres and bingo halls.

Theatres and concert halls can reopen but not for live performances.

Museums and galleries, hair salons and barbers can reopen.

Outdoor playgrounds, outdoor gyms, funfairs, theme parks and adventure parks and activities can reopen.

Amusement arcades, outdoor skating rinks, indoor leisure centres or facilities - including indoor games and recreation - can also open up.

Social clubs, model villages and indoor attractions at aquariums, zoos, safari parks, farms, wildlife centres, and any place where animals are exhibited to the public as an attraction, can reopen.

What must stay closed?

Some venues must stay shut, including nightclubs, casinos, bowling alleys, indoor skating rinks, and indoor play areas including soft play.

Spas, nail bars and beauty salons must also stay closed for now, as must massage, tattoo and piercing parlours.

Indoor fitness and dance studios, and indoor gyms and sport venues, must stay closed.

Swimming pools and water parks will stay closed.

Exhibition or conference centres that are to be used for exhibitions or conferences must also stay closed.