Pupils dress up for World Book Day

Chardstock pupils dressed as characters from their favourite story books with school administrator Natasha Cloud. Picture: Chris Carson Archant

Schoolchildren across East Devon dressed as characters from their favourite stories today (Thursday, March 5) to celebrate World Book Day.

From caped crusaders to fairytale heroines, they wore a variety of colourful costumes to mark the occasion.

Amongst those dressing up were pupils at St Andrew's CE Primary Academy in Chardstock, some of whom are pictured here.

Watch this website for further coverage of World Book Day events at other local schools and playgroups.