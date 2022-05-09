News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Ramblers trek around of Isle of Wight coast path

Adam Manning

Published: 11:02 AM May 9, 2022
Updated: 11:13 AM May 9, 2022
The East Devon Ramblers group on the Isle of Wight. - Credit: Yvonne Maunder.

The East Devon Ramblers have completed a walk around the Isle of Wight.

For six days of glorious sunshine,19 members of East Devon Ramblers visited the Isle of Wight to walk around the 70-mile long coastal path.

The ramblers also enjoyed spectacular views and glimpses of wildlife such as birds of prey, sea birds and a red squirrel.

Organiser Yvonne Maunder said: "The coastal path passed by the popular Needles, the more remote and rugged south coast as well as farmland and pretty seaside towns with a distinctly nautical feel.

"The weather was mostly fine and dry, but often with a cool morning wind, and some light drizzle on the last day. Visibility was always good, just right to view the different colour cliffs around the Needles and Alum Bay.

"East Devon Ramblers meet three times each week and offer six walks to choose from. New members are always welcome."

For more information check out the East Devon Ramblers' website here https://www.ramblers.org.uk/east-devon



East Devon News
Honiton News
Exmouth News

