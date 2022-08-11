East Devon Ramblers take the reins on latest walk

The East Devon Ramblers are making good use of the sunny August weather to enjoy a walk from Budleigh Salterton last weekend.

Ten members of East Devon Ramblers set off from Budleigh Riding School on horseback to explore Woodbury Common.



The Ramblers were given excellent tuition on how to stop, start and make turns before being escorted onto the common.



Although the ramblers were very familiar with the views and terrain, being on horseback certainly added a different dimension than they are used to seeing the common.



Everyone thoroughly enjoyed themselves and there are plans to repeat the event again. Until then, the Ramblers will be back to exploring on two legs instead of four very soon.



East Devon Ramblers offers a range of walks and meet every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

For more information, or to join the East Devon Ramblers group visit their website here https://www.ramblers.org.uk/east-devon