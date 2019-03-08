The taste of warmer weather – Raspberry and Rose Macarons

Raspberry and rose macarons. Archant

Light on the tongue, why not try a macaron?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A s spring approaches, you may want to try something that gives you the taste of the warmer months ahead.

Pretty, delicate and floral, these macarons are light on the tongue.

Makes: 40 shells or 20 macarons

Preparation time: 1hr 15 mins

Cook time: 15 mins

Ingredients

• 200g icing sugar

• 100g ground almonds

• 120g egg white (about three large eggs)

• Pinch salt

• 40g caster sugar

• ½ tsp Belvoir Raspberry & Rose Cordial

• ¼ tsp pink food colouring paste

For the buttercream

• 125g unsalted butter, softened

• 250g Icing sugar

• 2 tsp Belvoir Raspberry and Rose Cordial

Method

1. Weigh out all the ingredients, line two baking sheets with greaseproof paper and have a piping bag with round nozzle ready.

2. Place the icing sugar and almonds into a food processor and blend for about 30 seconds until thoroughly mixed and transformed to a fine powder.

3. Tip the egg whites into a spotlessly clean, dry mixing bowl; add the salt and whisk until they will just hold a stiff peak.

4. Continue to whisk and add the caster sugar a teaspoonful at a time, mixing well between each addition. The mixture will become thick and glossy.

5. Add the Raspberry and Rose cordial and pink food colour and mix until the colour is evenly blended.

6. Fold in the icing sugar and ground almonds using a metal spoon, until the mixture is thoroughly combined and smooth.

7. Fill the piping bag and pipe evenly sized rounds, about 5cm in diameter, on to the lined baking sheets. Tap the bottom of the baking sheet sharply on to the work surface, just once, to get rid of any large air bubbles.

8. Leave the macarons for at least 30 minutes, up to 1 hour, so they set and form a dry shell. They should not be sticky or tacky when tested with your fingertip.

9. Preheat the oven to 170°C, 150°C fan, Gas 3. Bake the macarons one sheet at a time for 10-15 minutes until the tops are crisp and the bottoms dry. Leave to cool on the baking sheet.

10. To make the buttercream, beat the butter and icing sugar together until smooth and fluffy, then add the Raspberry and Rose cordial and mix until evenly distributed.

11. When cool, spread some buttercream on to half of the macaron shells, then sandwich with the other half and leave for about 30 minutes before serving.

Recipe courtesy of www.belvoirfruitfarms.co.uk

To read more features from East Devon Resident, click here.