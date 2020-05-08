Celebrate VE Day at home urges East Devon Council chairman.

VE Day Archant

The chairman of East Devon District Council is urging people to stay at home to celebrate VE Day tomorrow (Friday May 8) - and toast the fallen.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cllr Stuart Hughes said: “I want to encourage everyone to follow social distancing advice and to stay at home and only celebrate with the family or friends that they live with.

“I know that for those with a close affinity to the Second World War and remembrance, not being able to mark this hugely significant anniversary will represent a very real hardship.

“For our tenants and vulnerable residents, we know that this extended lockdown is a tough challenge and we are doing all we can to stop people feeling isolated.

“Our housing officers are communicating regularly with our customers in our care to offer all the help that we can.

“We’ve also been keeping our customers informed of the government’s advice and the implications of this on the services that we provide.

“I should like to invite everyone in East Devon to join in with the Nation’s Toast to the heroes who sacrificed so much to secure the freedom we have today.

“At 3pm, please stand and raise a glass or cup of refreshment of your choice and make the toast: ‘For those that gave so much, we thank you’.

Cllr Hughes added: “There are still lots of ways you can show your support in marking the day on social media and via your digital channels.

Here are some top tips

For a venue, on this occasion, nothing beats staying at home this weekend to mark the occasion while complying with social distancing rules.

Create bunting and other themed decorations for your home using VE Day artwork.

What’s a party without a buffet? There are lots of wonderful recipe ideas online to take you back to the 1940’s.

A party isn’t complete without a playlist. The 1940’s was known for big band and jazz - as well as new wave electric guitar thanks to Les Paul in 1941. Look on Spotify for VE Day playlists.

Share your Second World War stories, family histories and messages of remembrance on social media using #VEDay75 - join the conversation now.

You can discover personal stories and the role your family played in the Second World War on the Ancestry website - they’ve made all their UK historical records free from May 4 to May 10.

May 8 2020 marks 75 years since Victory in Europe (VE Day) when the Second World War came to an end in Europe.

The long anticipated news resulted in spontaneous celebrations breaking out across the nation. A national holiday was declared and people from all walks of life came together to mark the moment.