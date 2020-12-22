East Devon's Christmas Weather Forecast

Published: 12:37 PM December 22, 2020 Updated: 11:29 AM December 23, 2020

The forecast for Christmas Eve has improved with the Met Office now predicting ‘a fine dry start for the day’ despite the yellow weather warning for rain in place today (December 23).

Tonight, there will be outbreaks of rain across the region. The rain will spread eastwards leaving cloud and scattered showers.

Christmas Eve will start off dry and we can expect some sunny spells across East Devon. Scattered showers and clouds will develop in the afternoon but should clear fairly quickly.

It will be a frosty start to Christmas Day but the rest of the day should be fine and mild. A few showers may develop in the evening but no heavy rain.

The long-range forecast for Boxing Day and Sunday suggests we may see some heavy rain at times but temperatures should remain mild.