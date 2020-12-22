News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

East Devon's Christmas Weather Forecast

person

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 12:37 PM December 22, 2020    Updated: 11:29 AM December 23, 2020
Polly Elizabeth's 'Pink and Orange Sunrise'.

Polly Elizabeth's 'Pink and Orange Sunrise'. - Credit: Archant

The forecast for Christmas Eve has improved with the Met Office now predicting ‘a fine dry start for the day’ despite the yellow weather warning for rain in place today (December 23). 

Tonight, there will be outbreaks of rain across the region. The rain will spread eastwards leaving cloud and scattered showers. 

Christmas Eve will start off dry and we can expect some sunny spells across East Devon. Scattered showers and clouds will develop in the afternoon but should clear fairly quickly. 

It will be a frosty start to Christmas Day but the rest of the day should be fine and mild. A few showers may develop in the evening but no heavy rain. 

The long-range forecast for Boxing Day and Sunday suggests we may see some heavy rain at times but temperatures should remain mild. 

You may also want to watch:

Devon Weather

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

New book about Honiton street names released by local author

Joseph Bulmer

Logo Icon

Santa to visit Honiton for three more nights

Joseph Bulmer

Logo Icon

Property | Promotion

Guide to driveways: pros and cons of the top 3 driveway styles

Abigail Brown

Author Picture Icon

Honiton sex offender jailed for befriending couple with toddler son

Court Reporter

person
Comments powered by Disqus