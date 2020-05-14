Gallery

East Devon’s colourful tribute to those fighting coronavirus on the front line continues

Izzy, six, from Seaton, with the rainbow she made Picture: Steven Downer Archant

Rainbows continue to be used by residents in East Devon as a sign positivity and support for the NHS during the coronavirus lockdown.

Sisters Laila and Scarlett with their chalk drawing in Axminster Picture: Kathryn Furneaux-Harris Sisters Laila and Scarlett with their chalk drawing in Axminster Picture: Kathryn Furneaux-Harris

Pictures of rainbows drawn/painted and displayed in windows and doors have been keeping spirits up during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some have created multi-coloured paper chains while others have declared their love for the NHS.

Since appealing to our readers for these colourful messages of support, the Herald has been inundated with photographs.

And we want that to continue.

A rainbow heart in Honiton for the NHS Picture: Netty Goodes A rainbow heart in Honiton for the NHS Picture: Netty Goodes

So if you feel inspired by the pictures you have seen over the last two weeks and want to create your own, please send your photographs to alex.walton@archant.co.uk and they may appear in a future edition.

Also, we want to see photos and videos of people taking part in the weekly clap. Send them to midweek.editorial@archant.co.uk

Alfie Hole, eight, from Musbury, dyed his hair Picture: Gayle Kelly Hole Alfie Hole, eight, from Musbury, dyed his hair Picture: Gayle Kelly Hole

Imogen Blackmore from Wilmington painted this rock for the NHS. Picture: Julie Richardson Imogen Blackmore from Wilmington painted this rock for the NHS. Picture: Julie Richardson

Katie Froom, eight, from axminster with her giant rainbow Picture: Jamie Froom Katie Froom, eight, from axminster with her giant rainbow Picture: Jamie Froom

Katie Froom, eight, brightens up her street in Axminster Picture: Nichola Pearce Katie Froom, eight, brightens up her street in Axminster Picture: Nichola Pearce

Rainbows in Seaton by William Pavey, six and his mum Dawn Connors Picture: Dawn Connors Rainbows in Seaton by William Pavey, six and his mum Dawn Connors Picture: Dawn Connors

Rainbows in Honiton by Amelie, seven and Alena, six Picture: Leanne Herrett Rainbows in Honiton by Amelie, seven and Alena, six Picture: Leanne Herrett

A beautiful picture by Barnaby from Dunkeswell Picture: Jennifer Maddock Rowland A beautiful picture by Barnaby from Dunkeswell Picture: Jennifer Maddock Rowland

Sidmouth youngsters Daisie, Rockie, Millie, Ozzie and Ellie, decorate their home Picture: Nicola Rider Sidmouth youngsters Daisie, Rockie, Millie, Ozzie and Ellie, decorate their home Picture: Nicola Rider

George, Dotti, and Alice made these rainbow posters Picture: Helen Hayward George, Dotti, and Alice made these rainbow posters Picture: Helen Hayward

Chiara and Ezme from Honiton with their chalk messages Picture: Megen Taylor Chiara and Ezme from Honiton with their chalk messages Picture: Megen Taylor

A rainbow in Gittisham Picture: Carol Hall A rainbow in Gittisham Picture: Carol Hall

The owners of Colyford post office given a rainbow by their grandchildren Ruben and Willow Picture: Geoff Tattershall The owners of Colyford post office given a rainbow by their grandchildren Ruben and Willow Picture: Geoff Tattershall

Lilly-May and Melissa Bryant from Offwell made these window displays Picture: Melissa Bryant Lilly-May and Melissa Bryant from Offwell made these window displays Picture: Melissa Bryant

Rainbows by the children at Feniton Rpimary School Picture: Lucie Wright Rainbows by the children at Feniton Rpimary School Picture: Lucie Wright

Drover, Teasel, Trigger, Branoc and Baz admire a rainbow in Seaton Picture: Tina Salter Drover, Teasel, Trigger, Branoc and Baz admire a rainbow in Seaton Picture: Tina Salter

Eden Woodman from Honiton thanks the NHS Picture: Saffron Mayhead Eden Woodman from Honiton thanks the NHS Picture: Saffron Mayhead

Savannah Bower, seven, made this rainbow Picture: Marie Bower Savannah Bower, seven, made this rainbow Picture: Marie Bower

Sonny, five, from Seaton, created this rainbow Picture: Claire Aedo Sonny, five, from Seaton, created this rainbow Picture: Claire Aedo

Amy Rosling, 19, from Axminster, created this display in her window Picture: Amy Rosling Amy Rosling, 19, from Axminster, created this display in her window Picture: Amy Rosling

Grace and Jake Shakespeare, aged nine and five, from Axminster, with their home made Poster, which is displayed in Mortons Pharmacy window Picture: Charlotte Shakespeare Grace and Jake Shakespeare, aged nine and five, from Axminster, with their home made Poster, which is displayed in Mortons Pharmacy window Picture: Charlotte Shakespeare

A joint effort by Kelly Curran, Ruby 10 and Daisy, five from Mead Cross, Cranbrook Picture: Kelly Curran A joint effort by Kelly Curran, Ruby 10 and Daisy, five from Mead Cross, Cranbrook Picture: Kelly Curran

Ella and Jack from Honiton painted this wooden heart Picture: Kim Groves Ella and Jack from Honiton painted this wooden heart Picture: Kim Groves