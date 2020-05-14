Advanced search

East Devon’s colourful tribute to those fighting coronavirus on the front line continues

PUBLISHED: 15:56 14 May 2020

Izzy, six, from Seaton, with the rainbow she made Picture: Steven Downer

Izzy, six, from Seaton, with the rainbow she made Picture: Steven Downer

Rainbows continue to be used by residents in East Devon as a sign positivity and support for the NHS during the coronavirus lockdown.

Sisters Laila and Scarlett with their chalk drawing in Axminster Picture: Kathryn Furneaux-HarrisSisters Laila and Scarlett with their chalk drawing in Axminster Picture: Kathryn Furneaux-Harris

Pictures of rainbows drawn/painted and displayed in windows and doors have been keeping spirits up during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some have created multi-coloured paper chains while others have declared their love for the NHS.

Since appealing to our readers for these colourful messages of support, the Herald has been inundated with photographs.

And we want that to continue.

A rainbow heart in Honiton for the NHS Picture: Netty GoodesA rainbow heart in Honiton for the NHS Picture: Netty Goodes

So if you feel inspired by the pictures you have seen over the last two weeks and want to create your own, please send your photographs to alex.walton@archant.co.uk and they may appear in a future edition.

Also, we want to see photos and videos of people taking part in the weekly clap. Send them to midweek.editorial@archant.co.uk

Alfie Hole, eight, from Musbury, dyed his hair Picture: Gayle Kelly HoleAlfie Hole, eight, from Musbury, dyed his hair Picture: Gayle Kelly Hole

Izzy, six, from Seaton, with the rainbow she made Picture: Steven DownerIzzy, six, from Seaton, with the rainbow she made Picture: Steven Downer

Imogen Blackmore from Wilmington painted this rock for the NHS. Picture: Julie RichardsonImogen Blackmore from Wilmington painted this rock for the NHS. Picture: Julie Richardson

Katie Froom, eight, from axminster with her giant rainbow Picture: Jamie FroomKatie Froom, eight, from axminster with her giant rainbow Picture: Jamie Froom

Katie Froom, eight, brightens up her street in Axminster Picture: Nichola PearceKatie Froom, eight, brightens up her street in Axminster Picture: Nichola Pearce

Rainbows in Seaton by William Pavey, six and his mum Dawn Connors Picture: Dawn ConnorsRainbows in Seaton by William Pavey, six and his mum Dawn Connors Picture: Dawn Connors

Rainbows in Honiton by Amelie, seven and Alena, six Picture: Leanne HerrettRainbows in Honiton by Amelie, seven and Alena, six Picture: Leanne Herrett

A beautiful picture by Barnaby from Dunkeswell Picture: Jennifer Maddock RowlandA beautiful picture by Barnaby from Dunkeswell Picture: Jennifer Maddock Rowland

Sidmouth youngsters Daisie, Rockie, Millie, Ozzie and Ellie, decorate their home Picture: Nicola RiderSidmouth youngsters Daisie, Rockie, Millie, Ozzie and Ellie, decorate their home Picture: Nicola Rider

George, Dotti, and Alice made these rainbow posters Picture: Helen HaywardGeorge, Dotti, and Alice made these rainbow posters Picture: Helen Hayward

Chiara and Ezme from Honiton with their chalk messages Picture: Megen TaylorChiara and Ezme from Honiton with their chalk messages Picture: Megen Taylor

A rainbow in Gittisham Picture: Carol HallA rainbow in Gittisham Picture: Carol Hall

The owners of Colyford post office given a rainbow by their grandchildren Ruben and Willow Picture: Geoff TattershallThe owners of Colyford post office given a rainbow by their grandchildren Ruben and Willow Picture: Geoff Tattershall

Lilly-May and Melissa Bryant from Offwell made these window displays Picture: Melissa BryantLilly-May and Melissa Bryant from Offwell made these window displays Picture: Melissa Bryant

Rainbows by the children at Feniton Rpimary School Picture: Lucie WrightRainbows by the children at Feniton Rpimary School Picture: Lucie Wright

Drover, Teasel, Trigger, Branoc and Baz admire a rainbow in Seaton Picture: Tina SalterDrover, Teasel, Trigger, Branoc and Baz admire a rainbow in Seaton Picture: Tina Salter

Chiara and Ezme from Honiton with their chalk messages Picture: Megen Taylor

Eden Woodman from Honiton thanks the NHS Picture: Saffron MayheadEden Woodman from Honiton thanks the NHS Picture: Saffron Mayhead

Savannah Bower, seven, made this rainbow Picture: Marie BowerSavannah Bower, seven, made this rainbow Picture: Marie Bower

Sonny, five, from Seaton, created this rainbow Picture: Claire AedoSonny, five, from Seaton, created this rainbow Picture: Claire Aedo

Lilly-May and Melissa Bryant from Offwell made these window displays Picture: Melissa Bryant

Amy Rosling, 19, from Axminster, created this display in her window Picture: Amy RoslingAmy Rosling, 19, from Axminster, created this display in her window Picture: Amy Rosling

Grace and Jake Shakespeare, aged nine and five, from Axminster, with their home made Poster, which is displayed in Mortons Pharmacy window Picture: Charlotte ShakespeareGrace and Jake Shakespeare, aged nine and five, from Axminster, with their home made Poster, which is displayed in Mortons Pharmacy window Picture: Charlotte Shakespeare

A joint effort by Kelly Curran, Ruby 10 and Daisy, five from Mead Cross, Cranbrook Picture: Kelly CurranA joint effort by Kelly Curran, Ruby 10 and Daisy, five from Mead Cross, Cranbrook Picture: Kelly Curran

Ella and Jack from Honiton painted this wooden heart Picture: Kim GrovesElla and Jack from Honiton painted this wooden heart Picture: Kim Groves

Drive 24