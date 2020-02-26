Advanced search

LED centres' burpee challenge to raise funds for Australia

PUBLISHED: 10:44 26 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:44 26 February 2020

Firefighters were called out to tackle a blaze on farmland.

Firefighters were called out to tackle a blaze on farmland.

Archant

East Devon's LED gyms and sports clubs have challenged their members to manage 100,000 burpees between them, to raise funds for the 100,000km2 of land devastated by the Australian bushfires.

The challenge began on January 27 and runs until the end of February, and the money will be sent to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service.

The service has been battling the flames, giving regular updates and safety advice, and supporting those affected by the bushfires.

A spokesperson for LED said: "It's a fun project with a serious side, as LED really cares about the environment and we want to help the local people and wildlife to recover from this disaster."

