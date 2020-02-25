Advanced search

East Devon Scouts compete to become 'masterchefs'

PUBLISHED: 07:01 26 February 2020

Colyton's team at the East Devon Scouts cooking contest who finished second. Picture: Paul Burton, Colyton Scout Leader.

Colyton's team at the East Devon Scouts cooking contest who finished second. Picture: Paul Burton, Colyton Scout Leader.

Teams of Scouts from across East Devon demonstrated their culinary skills at their district cooking competition.

Beer Scouts at the cooking contestBeer Scouts at the cooking contest

The event - held for the first time last year at Axminster - took place at Sidvale Scout HQ in Salcombe Regis with the top two teams progressing to the next round.

The theme for the competition was Olympics - past, present and future - which saw some imaginative creations.

These included the Olympic rings and torch modelled from food, Sumo-wrestler napkins, and even a model of Mount Olympus, complete with clouds.

The standard was high and the team of judges, Nancy Craven from Sidvale Scouts, Hugh Salmon, assistant district commissioner for East Devon Scouts and guest judge, Janet Briggs had a difficult task.

Axminster Scouts cooking teamAxminster Scouts cooking team

Ms Briggs said: "I was surprised at the high standard of the cooking and really impressed by the teamworking and attention to detail of all groups."

Beer Scouts won the contest with an excellently presented menu of Yakitori chicken skewers, Okonomiyaki, a cabbage dish also known as Japanese pizza, and a Japanese custard pudding to finish.

Colyton Scouts were second with a main course of marinated salmon on noodles and Olympic rings starters and dessert.

In third place were Sidvale Scouts whose 'Food of the Gods' menu included Greek courgette rissoles, a mixed seafood platter and Tulumba, Greek churros with syrup.

Colyton's scouting cooksColyton's scouting cooks

There was also a prize for best dessert, which went to Axminster Scouts for their Rising Sun cheesecake.

Both Beer and Colyton now progress to the County round on Sunday, March 8.

Colyton team memebr Meggie said: "I really enjoyed planning the menu, we all had our own different ideas and once we had decided that we had to work out what jobs we were going to do."

Mr Salmon said: "This event is a great example of the Scouting strategy of delivering skills for life. In addition to the actual cooking, there is a lot of planning required of teams and the chance to develop excellent teamworking skills.

Sidvale Scouts serve up their mealSidvale Scouts serve up their meal

"Thanks must go to all the Leaders and other adult supporters who made the event happen."

To find out more about volunteering for scouting go to scouts.org.uk/get-involved.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

