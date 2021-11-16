Communities across East Devon fell silent on Sunday in solemn tribute to those who lost their lives fighting for their country in conflicts across the globe.

People gathered in Honiton, Axminster, Seaton, Ottery and Colyton - and many more in smaller gathering in all the neighbouring villages in between - to ensure that those who made the ultimate sacrifice would never be forgotten.

One East Devon man had a starring role just ahead of Remembrance Sunday.

Oscar Anstee-Pinnock appeared on BBC1 television at The Royal British Legion’s Remembrance Festival at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday night.

Oscar, aged 22, was born in Honiton and studied at Sidmouth College. He joined the armed forces with the RAF Gunners

before joining the Queen's Colour Squadron. His family live in Musbury, near Axminster.

Proud mum Holly is an office manager for WBW Solicitors.

On Armistice Day, Thursday, November 11, the people of Honiton gathered at the war memorial to remember those who lost their lives in conflict.

The Rev Sue Roberts held a short service and the town observed a two-minute silence at 11am.

Honiton Royal British Legion branch spokesman Paul Shaw said: "It was great to see so many people turn out to join in the act of homage. A small contingent from Honiton Community College made up part of the group, with more than 100 people attending the event."

A more formal service and parade was held on Sunday, with the British Legion, veterans and youth groups attending. The parade formed up at 2.15pm and set off at 2.35pm. The service was held outside and started at 3pm.