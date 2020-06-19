Advanced search

East Devon skateparks to remain closed

PUBLISHED: 17:00 20 June 2020

Exmouth's skatepark.

Exmouth's skatepark.

Archant

Skateparks and multi-use games areas (MUGA) in East Devon will remain closed, according to East Devon District Council (EDDC).

The authority has received several enquiries from people would like to gain access to the skateparks and MUGAs .

However, the council said Government guidance has advised that playgrounds and similar facilities should remain closed for the foreseeable future.

EDDC said the safety of residents is ‘paramount’ and ‘no one wants to undermine the measures and sacrifices residents have made’.

A spokesman for the authority said some people are ignoring the advice over skateparks and has appealed to them not to.

Cllr Geoff Jung, countryside and environment portfolio holder, said: “Because of the way these facilities are used, we must, in the interest of public health, consider them in the same way as our playgrounds and apply the government guidelines for those accordingly.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Three Honiton councillors resign in a week

Honiton Town Council, which would usually meet at The Beehive, has seen three councillors resign in a week. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2189. Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster springs back with its comeback campaign, as first unit due to open at Trinity House

Residents are being urged to support businesses in Axminster Ref mha 13 20TI 7903 Picture: Terry Ife

Three arrested after incident in Lyme Regis

The seafront at Lyme Regis. Picture: Chris Carson

Biker injured in road accident near Honiton

Police closed the road

Latest ONS figures show one new coronavirus death in Devon

The South West coronavirus R rate has risen to 1.Picture: Ben Birchall

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Three Honiton councillors resign in a week

Honiton Town Council, which would usually meet at The Beehive, has seen three councillors resign in a week. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2189. Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster springs back with its comeback campaign, as first unit due to open at Trinity House

Residents are being urged to support businesses in Axminster Ref mha 13 20TI 7903 Picture: Terry Ife

Three arrested after incident in Lyme Regis

The seafront at Lyme Regis. Picture: Chris Carson

Biker injured in road accident near Honiton

Police closed the road

Latest ONS figures show one new coronavirus death in Devon

The South West coronavirus R rate has risen to 1.Picture: Ben Birchall

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Cranbrook youngsters come up with ideas for statues they’d like to see

A picture made by one child who wanted a statue of their cat ' because it was the best cat in the world and it died'. Picture: St Martin's Primary School

Non-League football and a possible return date - latest news

New book details Axminster’s history

Axminster's Trinity Square in bygone years.

East Devon skateparks to remain closed

Exmouth's skatepark.

Three arrested after incident in Lyme Regis

The seafront at Lyme Regis. Picture: Chris Carson
Drive 24