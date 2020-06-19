East Devon skateparks to remain closed
PUBLISHED: 17:00 20 June 2020
Skateparks and multi-use games areas (MUGA) in East Devon will remain closed, according to East Devon District Council (EDDC).
The authority has received several enquiries from people would like to gain access to the skateparks and MUGAs .
However, the council said Government guidance has advised that playgrounds and similar facilities should remain closed for the foreseeable future.
EDDC said the safety of residents is ‘paramount’ and ‘no one wants to undermine the measures and sacrifices residents have made’.
A spokesman for the authority said some people are ignoring the advice over skateparks and has appealed to them not to.
Cllr Geoff Jung, countryside and environment portfolio holder, said: “Because of the way these facilities are used, we must, in the interest of public health, consider them in the same way as our playgrounds and apply the government guidelines for those accordingly.”
