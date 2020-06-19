Three arrested after incident in Lyme Regis
PUBLISHED: 14:04 19 June 2020
Archant
Two East Devon teenagers were amongst three people arrested after an incident in Lyme Regis yesterday (Thursday June 18).
Police received a report at 12.25am of a disturbance in the area of the Monmouth Beach car park.
Officers attended and spoke to a group of people, who reported that there had been an altercation.
The group were requested to leave the area.
A 16-year-old fromUplymereportedly refused and became abusive to officers and was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and assaulting an emergency worker.
During the incident another teenage male reportedly struck an officer. The officer attended hospital for treatment to a head injury.
Following searches of the area, assisted by the NPAS helicopter, an 18-year-old man from Seaton was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.
A 22-year-old man from Lyme Regis was also arrested for public order offence.
All three youths are assisting officers with their enquiries.
A Force spokesman said: “Dorset Police takes reports of violence towards our officers and other emergency service workers very seriously and a full investigation into this incident is under way.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.