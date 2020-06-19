Advanced search

Three arrested after incident in Lyme Regis

PUBLISHED: 14:04 19 June 2020

The seafront at Lyme Regis. Picture: Chris Carson

The seafront at Lyme Regis. Picture: Chris Carson

Archant

Two East Devon teenagers were amongst three people arrested after an incident in Lyme Regis yesterday (Thursday June 18).

Police received a report at 12.25am of a disturbance in the area of the Monmouth Beach car park.

Officers attended and spoke to a group of people, who reported that there had been an altercation.

The group were requested to leave the area.

A 16-year-old fromUplymereportedly refused and became abusive to officers and was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and assaulting an emergency worker.

During the incident another teenage male reportedly struck an officer. The officer attended hospital for treatment to a head injury.

Following searches of the area, assisted by the NPAS helicopter, an 18-year-old man from Seaton was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

A 22-year-old man from Lyme Regis was also arrested for public order offence.

All three youths are assisting officers with their enquiries.

A Force spokesman said: “Dorset Police takes reports of violence towards our officers and other emergency service workers very seriously and a full investigation into this incident is under way.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Three Honiton councillors resign in a week

Honiton Town Council, which would usually meet at The Beehive, has seen three councillors resign in a week. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2189. Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster springs back with its comeback campaign, as first unit due to open at Trinity House

Residents are being urged to support businesses in Axminster Ref mha 13 20TI 7903 Picture: Terry Ife

Biker injured in road accident near Honiton

Police closed the road

Latest ONS figures show one new coronavirus death in Devon

The South West coronavirus R rate has risen to 1.Picture: Ben Birchall

Devon’s Covid death rate is far lower than the thousands expected

Devon had been expecting as many as 6,000 Covid-19 deaths but has seen 336 so far. Picture: Getty/Google

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Three Honiton councillors resign in a week

Honiton Town Council, which would usually meet at The Beehive, has seen three councillors resign in a week. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2189. Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster springs back with its comeback campaign, as first unit due to open at Trinity House

Residents are being urged to support businesses in Axminster Ref mha 13 20TI 7903 Picture: Terry Ife

Biker injured in road accident near Honiton

Police closed the road

Latest ONS figures show one new coronavirus death in Devon

The South West coronavirus R rate has risen to 1.Picture: Ben Birchall

Devon’s Covid death rate is far lower than the thousands expected

Devon had been expecting as many as 6,000 Covid-19 deaths but has seen 336 so far. Picture: Getty/Google

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Three arrested after incident in Lyme Regis

The seafront at Lyme Regis. Picture: Chris Carson

Residents go ‘on safari’ – in Colyton

A wolf in Newbery Close. Picture Helen Wilson

Ottery St Mary return to training and the off-pitch work increases at Washbrook Meadow

Meeting being held for Step Five and Six League clubs to look at how football can return at local level

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery St Mary CC fortunes in June 20 action of bygone seasons

Dave Jessop hits out for Tipton St John. Picture PHIL WRIGHT
Drive 24