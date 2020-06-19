Three arrested after incident in Lyme Regis

The seafront at Lyme Regis. Picture: Chris Carson Archant

Two East Devon teenagers were amongst three people arrested after an incident in Lyme Regis yesterday (Thursday June 18).

Police received a report at 12.25am of a disturbance in the area of the Monmouth Beach car park.

Officers attended and spoke to a group of people, who reported that there had been an altercation.

The group were requested to leave the area.

A 16-year-old fromUplymereportedly refused and became abusive to officers and was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and assaulting an emergency worker.

During the incident another teenage male reportedly struck an officer. The officer attended hospital for treatment to a head injury.

Following searches of the area, assisted by the NPAS helicopter, an 18-year-old man from Seaton was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

A 22-year-old man from Lyme Regis was also arrested for public order offence.

All three youths are assisting officers with their enquiries.

A Force spokesman said: “Dorset Police takes reports of violence towards our officers and other emergency service workers very seriously and a full investigation into this incident is under way.”