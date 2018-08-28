Theatre groups nominated for NODA awards

The cast of Honiton Community Theatre Company's production of And Then There Were None. Picture: HCTC Archant

Honiton, Lyme Regis and Chardstock amateur dramatics groups all in the running for prestigious regional awards

Amateur theatre companies in Honiton, Lyme Regis and Chardstock have been nominated for regional awards by the National Operatic and Dramatic Society.

And the writer of a play performed by the Axminster Drama Club has won a Certificate of Excellence.

The Honiton Community Theatre Company has been nominated for Best Drama, for And Then There Were None. The Lyme Regis Pantomime Society is nominated for the Best Pantomime and Visual Excellence awards, for Sleeping Beauty. Chardstock Amateur Dramatic Society is in the running for Best Pantomime for Dick Whittington – and has also been put forward for a ‘Show Must Go On’ prize. That was because the ‘Beast from the East’ arctic weather at the beginning of March forced them to cancel the show, and perform it later in the month. They did it three times in one day, and all three performances sold out. Their next show is Aladdin, on Thursday, February 28 – Saturday, March 2.

The Honiton group won NODA’s District Achievement prize in 2015 for their Christmas variety show Over the Sledge, and the Stage Décor award for their 2014 pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk.

Responding to the latest nomination, marketing officer Charlie Craig said: “It really does reward all those responsible for bringing drama and performance to the local stage.

“Small amateur theatre companies like ours, that run on good will and many hours of hard work by volunteers, often struggle to compete with larger societies who have more resources, so we are incredibly proud and humbled to be nominated for this award. “

He thanked the company’s adopted home, the Beehive Community Centre, and the Combe Estate for their support. The company’s next show is its pantomime Cinderella, at the Beehive from Tuesday, February 19- Saturday 23.

The Lyme Regis Pantomime Society has been nominated before but was pipped at the post. Secretary Lorraine Knowles said; “We are a small local society run completely by volunteers, so it is wonderful to receive such recognition, even if we don’t win.”

Its next show is Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs on Wednesday, February 20 - Saturday 23.

The writer of the Axminster play The Interval, Andrew Coley, has already been named as one of the four Certificate of Excellence for New Writing winners. The awards will be presented at a ceremony in Plymouth on Saturday, March 16.