East Devon public conveniences set to reopen

More than a third of the East Devon public conveniences closed due to coronavirus are set to reopen.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) has announced that 10 of the 26 accessible public toilets will open on Friday, May 22 – subject to completion of a risk assessment and delivery of hand sanitiser.

Following the Prime Minister’s statement relaxing some of the ‘lockdown’ restrictions, EDDC undertook a review with the view to resuming access to the toilets.

The remaining 16 toilets cannot be reopened due to ‘resource, building design and budget limitations’.

The public toilets set to reopen are:

• West Street Car Park, Axminster

• East End (Lime Kiln), Budleigh Salterton

• Jubilee Gardens, Beer

• Foxholes Car Park, Manor Gardens, Queen’s Drive (old lifeboat station), Exmouth

• King Street, Honiton

• West Walk, Seaton

• Connaught Gardens, Sidmouth

“Longer term solutions involving alterations to buildings to allow easy access, minimising touch points and provide a more Covid-19 secure endorsement are being investigated which hopefully can include longer opening hours,” said councillor Geoff Jung, environment portfolio holder for EDDC.