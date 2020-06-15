Uplyme’s summer show goes virtual

Last year's show winners. Picture: ULRHS Archant

One of East Devon’s most popular summer shows will take place on-line this year.

Uplyme summer show goes 'virtual'. Poster ULRHS Uplyme summer show goes 'virtual'. Poster ULRHS

Uplyme and Lyme Regis Horticultural Society has replaced its annual outdoor event with a virtual one because of coronavirus.

It will go live on Saturday July 11, at 1pm, the same time as the real-life show would have opened.

The virtual Summer Flower and Produce Fair will consist of galleries of photographs to be displayed on the Summer Show 2020 page of the society’s website www.ulrhs.wordpress.com

There will be one gallery for each of 12 classes, covering flowers, fruit and veg, floral art, baking, art and craft and photography.

The popular potato in a bucket competition will still run and there is a class for under-16 year olds, as well as two classes themed to reflect lives under lockdown.

The show classes will be for fun and there will be no judging.

A maximum of two entries is allowed per class. People are encouraged to start compiling their entries now for submission in July.

Entries need to be emailed as landscape images and must be submitted between Monday July 6 and Wednesday July 8.

The photo galleries will be live on the society website at 1pm on Saturday July 11.

For further information about the classes and details of how to enter the show, visit www.ulrhs.wordpress.com