Quest for fibre broadband close to an end after roll out in East Devon villages

The Voneus team is hard at work on the final stages of its FTTP rollout in Talaton, bringing gigabit-capable fibre broadband to the village. - Credit: Voneus Broadband

Fibre broadban is coming in selected communities in East Devon as Fibre-tot-the-Premises (FTTP) is being rolled out.

Voneus Broadband is hosting drop-in sessions in Whimple, Talaton, and Clyst Hydon from June 13 to 16 as part of its programme to install gigabit-capable broadband across the area, with the first connections to go live in the coming weeks.

Residents will have the chance to ask any questions about what the process will be for connecting their homes and businesses to ultrafast broadband, as well as look at equipment which will be used in the home upon completion.

More than 1,300 homes across villages such as Payhembury, Whimple, Talaton, and Clyst Hydon will benefit from the installation.

For the residents of Talaton, the rollout marks the end of a multi-year campaign to bring strong, reliable broadband to the area, with the villages seeing several knockbacks on their journey.

The people of Talaton have been pushing for better broadband since 2016.

Talaton residents will now see their speeds more than double what the interim wireless solution provided.

Community broadband champion Graham Rooms said: “We are thrilled that Voneus has helped deliver this vital service to all of us.

“Many other providers had us too far down their rollout lists or told us a new build was not commercially viable without each home contributing thousands of pounds, but we as a village could simply not wait around anymore.

“This rollout will ensure daily tasks, which were previously painful for many before Voneus arrived, become effortlessly quick, as well as help transform our village into a modern rural community.”

The builds will mark a further boost to the region’s connection, with 43.8 per cent of all households across East Devon currently having access to ultrafast broadband with speeds of more than 100Mbps, according to the most recent Ofcom data.

The events will be held at:

Whimple Victory Hall on Monday (June 13) from 4pm to 8pm

Talaton Parish Hall on Wednesday (June 16) from 2pm to 8pm

Clyst Hydon Village Hall on Wednesday (June 16) from 2pm to 8pm.

Anyone interested in finding out more can contact Voneus on 0333 880 4141, emailing broadband@voneus.com, or visiting www.voneus.com.