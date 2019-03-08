Live updates: Weather warning in force for East Devon

This screenshot from a video by Rob Chidgey shows waves battering Sidmouth seafront. Archant

Motorists around East Devon have been urged to take care in difficult driving conditions as strong wind and heavy rain sweeps the region today (Saturday, November 2).

A Met Office yellow weather warning is in place for the whole day and people have been warned to expect some disruption from debris, flooding and fallen trees.

Highways England has said road users in the South West are being advised to check the weather forecast and road conditions before they travel today, as strong winds are forecast until midday.

It said it is working closely with the Met Office in monitoring the weather conditions.

As a result of the forecast, we have issued a Severe Weather Alert for gales.

Road users are advised to take extra care when travelling. Allow plenty of extra time to complete your journey and to consider whether your journey is absolutely necessary before setting out, by checking the very latest forecast and road conditions.

Video courtesy of Rob Chidgey

East Devon updates

8am: There are reports of a tree down on the Honiton to Seaton road.

9.15am: The park runs in Seaton, Exmouth and at Killerton have been cancelled due to the weather.

* If you have any travel news that we haven't mentioned, or any pictures, please email newsdesk@northdevongazette.co.uk .