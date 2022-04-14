Easter fun for children in Cranbrook
- Credit: Rediscover Church
Nearly 200 children enjoyed an Easter celebration in Cranbrook, with an activity trail around the town and more games at the Younghayes Centre.
The children were joined by families and friends on Tuesday, April 12, as they solved a series of clues leading them to different locations around Cranbrook. At each stage there was a fun competition, including an egg and spoon race, sack race, obstacle course and ‘hook a duck’.
The event started and finished at the Younghayes Centre, where the children had drinks and cakes, and some had their faces painted. Each child also received a goody bag with an Easter egg and activity sheets.
The event was organised by Rediscover Church, which is based in Exeter.
One of the organisers, Norman Amey, said: “As Christians, Easter is an exciting time of celebration. We just wanted the children to have a good time and the opportunity to find out about the Easter story."