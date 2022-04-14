News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Easter fun for children in Cranbrook

Philippa Davies

Published: 1:22 PM April 14, 2022
Updated: 1:25 PM April 14, 2022
Easter celebration at the Younghayes Centre, Cranbrook

Easter celebration at the Younghayes Centre, Cranbrook - Credit: Rediscover Church

Nearly 200 children enjoyed an Easter celebration in Cranbrook, with an activity trail around the town and more games at the Younghayes Centre. 

Games at the Younghayes Centre for Easter

Games at the Younghayes Centre for Easter - Credit: Rediscover Church

The children were joined by families and friends on Tuesday, April 12, as they solved a series of clues leading them to different locations around Cranbrook. At each stage there was a fun competition, including an egg and spoon race, sack race, obstacle course and ‘hook a duck’. 

Easter celebration at Younghayes Centre, Cranbrook

Easter celebration at Younghayes Centre, Cranbrook - Credit: Rediscover Church

The event started and finished at the Younghayes Centre, where the children had drinks and cakes, and some had their faces painted. Each child also received a goody bag with an Easter egg and activity sheets.

Organisers of the Easter activities in Cranbrook

Organisers of the Easter activities in Cranbrook - Credit: Rediscover Church


The event was organised by Rediscover Church, which is based in Exeter. 

Easter cakes for the children and families

Easter cakes for the children and families - Credit: Rediscover Church

One of the organisers, Norman Amey, said: “As Christians, Easter is an exciting time of celebration. We just wanted the children to have a good time and the opportunity to find out about the Easter story."

