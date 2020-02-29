Easter treats and meets at Payhembury Village Hall

Visitors to Payhembury will get the chance to enjoy some eats and treats in time for Easter.

Following the success of the Market and Mingle event in Payhembury last autumn, another one is planned for Easter

Last November's 'Market and Mingle' in Payhembury was such a big hit, a second one is planned this Easter.

The public are invited to mingle with friends over a cuppa and cake, and peruse the stalls of talented crafters and small local businesses at Payhembury Village Hall on Saturday, April 4, from 2.30pm to 5pm.

Instead of charging an entrance fee at the Easter Market and Mingle, a tinned donation is welcomed for the food bank in Ottery St Mary. And the money raised from the profit in table rentals and raffle is bestowed to the Apple Pips Toddler Group in Payhembury.

The first event, held at the end of last year, raised in excess of £150 for the toddler group and three large boxes of donations were given to the Ottery food bank.

The charitable craft event is the brainchild of Jenny Burgess, owner of the small handmade textiles business 'Slowe Barn Needle Craft and Gifts'. Jenny, who has lived in Payhembury since she was five years old, wanted to host a friendly and welcoming event to boost highly-skilled crafters.

She said: "I created the Market and Mingle events to provide a platform for the wonderful crafters and small businesses in the local area".

It will be a wonderful place to pick up a unique, or perhaps quirky, Easter gift. Various traders will be displaying their wares including Stapley's Crafted with Love, Becca- Jo James Jewellery, Maidee by Haidee, Piggle Designs, Bizzie Lizzi, Token Gift, Carol's Crafts, Rosie's Bakes and Cakes, and Culm Country Gifts.

Village Scents will be displaying some highly fragranced handmade wax melts, Jane's Patch will be selling children's clothes and embroidered tops, whilst Slowe Barn Needle Craft and Gifts will be offering hand sewn items such as dog accessories, purses and keyrings.

Tasty local produce such as homemade chutneys, apple juice and ice cream will feature strongly on Daisyland's stall, and some hand-crafted woodwork on Made by Moli's stand.

Plus, there will be ample opportunities for the youngsters to get creative in the free children's colouring corner. No doubt they'll be tempted by the main prize in the raffle too, as it's a chocolate hamper!