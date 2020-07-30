Advanced search

Eat Out to Help Out: The Axminster and Honiton restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

PUBLISHED: 12:00 01 August 2020

Restaurants in Axminster and Honiton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Restaurants in Axminster and Honiton are signing up for the Government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

The initiative allows people eating out at restaurants to enjoy a 50 per cent discount on food and non-alcoholic drinks and will run every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from August 3 to 31.

There are no vouchers, no minimum spend limit and it can be used at the same time as other offers and discounts.

The discount is automatically available at participating restaurants, who then claim a reimbursement from the Government, which is limited to a maximum of £10 discount per diner.

The Government has also produced a look-up tool of restaurants registered for the scheme which can be found here (https://www.tax.service.gov.uk/eat-out-to-help-out/find-a-restaurant)

Here is a list of the participating businesses in Axminster and Honiton:

Axminster

A35 Pit stop

Arts Cafe Bar

Cranberries Hideaway

Darwin (Hawkchurch ) Limited

The George Hotel

Golden House Chinese restaurant

Greg’s bar

The Hunters Lodge Inn

Jurassic Coast Coffee Ltd t/a Costa Coffee Axminster

The Lamb Inn

New Inn

The Old Inn

Le Pisani Axminster

Ridgeway Inn

River Cottage Kitchen Axminster

Tuckers arms

Tramstop Cafe

Honiton

Bella Pizza

The Boston Tea Party Group Limited

Bruv’s Bar Limited

The Grazing Cow

The Honiton Wine Bar

Jurassic Coast Coffee Ltd t/a Costa Coffee Honiton

The Kitchen at Combe Garden Centre

The Railway

The Otter Inn

The Yellow Deli

