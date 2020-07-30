Eat Out to Help Out: The Axminster and Honiton restaurants signed up for food discount scheme
PUBLISHED: 12:00 01 August 2020
Restaurants in Axminster and Honiton are signing up for the Government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme.
The initiative allows people eating out at restaurants to enjoy a 50 per cent discount on food and non-alcoholic drinks and will run every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from August 3 to 31.
There are no vouchers, no minimum spend limit and it can be used at the same time as other offers and discounts.
The discount is automatically available at participating restaurants, who then claim a reimbursement from the Government, which is limited to a maximum of £10 discount per diner.
The Government has also produced a look-up tool of restaurants registered for the scheme which can be found here (https://www.tax.service.gov.uk/eat-out-to-help-out/find-a-restaurant)
Here is a list of the participating businesses in Axminster and Honiton:
Axminster
A35 Pit stop
Arts Cafe Bar
Cranberries Hideaway
Darwin (Hawkchurch ) Limited
The George Hotel
Golden House Chinese restaurant
Greg’s bar
The Hunters Lodge Inn
Jurassic Coast Coffee Ltd t/a Costa Coffee Axminster
The Lamb Inn
New Inn
The Old Inn
Le Pisani Axminster
Ridgeway Inn
River Cottage Kitchen Axminster
Tuckers arms
Tramstop Cafe
Honiton
Bella Pizza
The Boston Tea Party Group Limited
Bruv’s Bar Limited
The Grazing Cow
The Honiton Wine Bar
Jurassic Coast Coffee Ltd t/a Costa Coffee Honiton
The Kitchen at Combe Garden Centre
The Railway
The Otter Inn
The Yellow Deli
