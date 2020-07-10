Advanced search

Households asked to be patient as amount of cardboard recycled doubles

PUBLISHED: 16:00 10 July 2020

East Deon residents have recycled a record amount of cardboard during the lockdown period. Picture: East Devon District Council

East Deon residents have recycled a record amount of cardboard during the lockdown period. Picture: East Devon District Council

Archant

Residents in East Devon are recycling record amounts which has put pressure on the kerb side collectors.

Residents in East Devon are asked to be patient as a record amount of recycling has put pressure on the kerb side collectors.

With the coronavirus pandemic forcing residents into lockdown, and the subsequent increase of online deliveries and food deliveries, the district’s 70,000 households are recycling at record levels.

East Devon residents, who the East Devon District Council (EDDC) say are the best recyclers in Devon, are continuing their excellent recycling record despite the pressures of coronavirus.

The amount of cardboard recycled per month in Devon since lockdown began has doubled from 250 tonnes to 526 tonnes per month which is the equivalent of 65 double-decker buses.

The 276-tonne rise has prompted EDDC to ask households to be patient as the company who collects recycling on the council’s behalf, Suez UK, struggles to cope with the extra demand.

Owing to the rapid increase, some cardboard has been left at the kerb side as the recycling vehicles designated to pick it up have filled up too quickly.

To help this situation, extra vehicles have been deployed just to collect cardboard and residents are asked to be patient if their cardboard may have been left behind.

Households are also being asked to store any uncollected cardboard and put it out over a number of collections to help spread the load for the crews.

It is not just cardboard recycling that has risen, as glass and food waste tonnages have also increased by an extra 20 tonnes and 50 tonnes per month respectively, during the pandemic.

Cllr Geoff Jung, the district council’s portfolio holder for coast, countryside and environment, said: “The coronavirus pandemic has forced us all to change our habits, and recycling has become even more important than usual as we adjust to the changes.

“East Devon households have responded to this magnificently. The recyclables we all put out for collection are valuable resources and by recycling in the way we are, we are all helping to provide the raw materials to help re-start the UK economy and protect our environment as we recover.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Revised figure of coronavirus cases for East Devon revealed

True number of coronavirus cases revealed.

Eighty people join Axminster demonstration against racism.

The Black Lives Matter demonstration at Axminster. Pixtures courtesy of George Chesterton and Toby Davies

Police searching for missing teenager

15-year-old Billy Allen who police are searching for. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Honiton developers ask to defer affordable housing contributions

Bakers Estate in Hayne Lane. Ref mhh 47 18TI 5355. Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster farmer jailed for assaulting ex-girlfriend

James Bull. Picture DCP

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Revised figure of coronavirus cases for East Devon revealed

True number of coronavirus cases revealed.

Eighty people join Axminster demonstration against racism.

The Black Lives Matter demonstration at Axminster. Pixtures courtesy of George Chesterton and Toby Davies

Police searching for missing teenager

15-year-old Billy Allen who police are searching for. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Honiton developers ask to defer affordable housing contributions

Bakers Estate in Hayne Lane. Ref mhh 47 18TI 5355. Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster farmer jailed for assaulting ex-girlfriend

James Bull. Picture DCP

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Police get tough on anti-social behaviour in Lyme Regis

Lyme's seafront gardens where police are clamping down on anti-social behaviour. Picture: Chris Carson

Pound the paths of East Devon this Summer

There is a circular walk that takes in the River Otter, Budleigh Salterton and Otterton. Picture: Simon Horn

More than 1,000 homes could be built near Honiton

More than 1,000 homes could be built near Honiton under new proposed plans. Picture: Daniel Clark, LDRS,

Households asked to be patient as amount of cardboard recycled doubles

East Deon residents have recycled a record amount of cardboard during the lockdown period. Picture: East Devon District Council

Play areas set to reopen in East Devon following relaxation of lockdown

New play equipment unveiled at Redgates playpark. Picture: Dan Wilkins