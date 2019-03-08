The district council candidates for Broadclyst, Cranbrook and Whimple & Rockbeare

Three district council seats for Broadclyst, three for Cranbrook and one for Whimple & Rockbeare are up for grabs in the local elections. Here are the candidates standing for those seats.

Broadclyst - 3 seats

Sarah Chamberlain (Lib Dem)

Sarah Chamberlain lives in the hamlet of Broadclyst Station with her husband and two primary school-aged sons. She is a surveyor in housing compliance for Exeter City Council, and spends the rest of her time rebuilding her house and tending her smallholding. Her interests lie in protecting the integrity of existing communities near Cranbrook, improving the build quality of new houses, and coming from a farming background, in preserving and developing rural communities.

Paul Diviani (Conservative)

“At EDDC I have held senior posts including Leader for seven years. I led the move to new offices in Honiton, creating an efficient environment for our employees to work in and Strata to handle our IT needs. I delivered the Local Plan and led the development of Cranbrook. I'm Chairman of the Blackdown Hills AONB and “Making it Local” financial arm which is No.1 in England for delivery of rural European funding.”

Henry Gent (Green)

Henry Gent is a 60-year-old farmer who has lived on the family farm at Broadclyst all his life. The farm has just switched from dairy production to producing crops and vegetables, and the next generation is coming into the business, so this is a good time to give some time to the council. A fourth-generation farmer at Broadclyst, Henry wants to concentrate on creating planning policies which will help future generations.

Rebecca-Jayne Lipscombe (Lib Dem)

Rebecca -Jayne lives in the new development of Westclyst, an area with a large number of young families. She is currently on a parental break from her nursing degree, and runs a small eco-business from home. Her interests are community-building and combating loneliness and isolation through community action. She is active in promoting community-led action groups such as litter picks and impromptu family-friendly gatherings.

Rob Longhurst (Conservative)

“I led the production of the Lympstone Village Plan and Neighbourhood Plan for Lympstone. Led and won against the development of the 'Green Wedge' and the community objection at the appeal. EDDC Cllr since 2015 - Overview, Audit & Governance, Strategic Planning Committees 2017/8. Raised the £500k for New Pre-school in village. Currently raising £250k for extension to Primary School.”

Chris Pepper (Conservative)

“I want to live and work in a Ward which:

Recognises and responds to the ever-changing needs of our society; safeguards the history and heritage of our area; protecting our open spaces and parkland; encourages and enables the continued provision of devolved services; recognises and supports the voluntary sector and individuals in their valuable work.”

Eleanor Rylance (Lib Dem)

Eleanor is a freelance translator working in the “gig economy” and has lived in rural Broadclyst for 15 years with her husband and 4 children. She's been a parish councillor for ten years, is chair of Broadclyst Twinning Association and has been district councillor for Broadclyst ward since 2017. Her campaign aims include improving broadband in rural areas, better quality for new builds, combating hidden rural deprivation, and improving the management of rubbish and recycling.

Cranbrook - 3 seats

Kevin Blakey (Independent)

Kevin was born and educated in Exeter, and moved to Cranbrook in 2012. He works for a photoelectronics business in Exeter. He is a keen rugby fan (the Chiefs, of course) and likes to travel. He has been Chairman of Cranbrook Town Council since it formed in 2015. His main goal as a councillor is to see Cranbrook become economically successful, with an emphasis on development of the town centre.

Kim Bloxham (Independent)

Kim has lived in Cranbrook since 2013. As an active town councillor since 2015, Kim has built relationships with all partners involved in the delivery of Cranbrook, including developers, Eon, See the Light, The Police & Crime Commissioner and the local policing team, and has helped many residents with developer concerns. She has a reputation in the town for getting things done, and aims to build on that as a District Councillor.

Pauline Garbutt (Lib Dem)

Pauline has lived with her husband and family in Cranbrook for over a year, since moving from Exmouth. She's been an Exmouth town councillor for four years. She is a loving foster carer to many, and runs a cake-making business from home. Pauline will fight tooth and nail for Cranbrook's wonderful medical centre and for mental health services, and will campaign tirelessly for the delivery of our town centre, skate park and all other promised infrastructure.

Sam Hawkins (Independent)

Sam has lived in Cranbrook since 2016, having moved from Exeter. Sam is a chartered accountant who joined the Town Council in 2017. Sam is currently doing several walks in Devon in preparation for the Three Peaks Challenge in June. As an East Devon councillor, he would like to use this opportunity to steer conversations and influence opinion of the District Council to the benefit of Cranbrook, giving a voice to local views.

Sue Mills (Labour)

An active member of the Labour Party since 1976, Sue has worked for the Citizens Advice Bureau and in an advocacy service for Age Concern Devon. She also served as a parent governor of Sidmouth Community College. She has extensive advisory and social policy knowledge on welfare and employment rights. Sue is passionately committed to Labour's core values and believes councils need Labour representation to defend public services and end Tory austerity cuts.

Matthew Osborn (Conservative)

“Safer Community – Fairer Council Tax – Town Facilities, serious issues I have agreed to fight for! As a parent with two children at Cranbrook Education Campus I understand the issues facing most residents, however every candidate will say similar things. So I wanted to explain what I love about Cranbrook, its fantastic community, exciting demographic and pioneering spirit are great foundations, let me fight for Cranbrook and build an amazing and modern community for us and future generations.”

Nick Partridge (Conservative)

Nick moved to Cranbrook in 2013. He says he is passionate about Cranbrook and, as a parent, has a vested interest in providing a safe and positive future for the town. “Cranbrook needs to be heard at EDDC; for too long we have been neglected by district councillors with no interest in our unique town. I will work to see the delivery of facilities we need for a cohesive community. Let me fight for you!”

Whimple & Rockbeare - 1 seat

Mark Evans-Martin (Conservative)

Mark and his family have lived in Whimple since 2010, where his HM forces experiences has set him in good stead for his wellbeing, health and fitness work.

He believes in the importance of a sustainable healthy lifestyle for everyone in the physical and community sense. His priorities are reducing village centre speeds, questioning the justification for Cranbrook expansion and protecting local services such as village shops and schools.

Kathy McLaughlan (Independent)

Kathy McLauchlan has lived in the heart of Whimple for the past 24 years and is completely immersed in village life. She is passionate about ensuring the voices of local people are heard, particularly on planning issues. She works part-time as a palliative care nurse for Hospiscare and has considerable experience of speaking up for patients and their families.

She said: “I look forward to acting on behalf of the residents in my ward, putting their best interests at the heart of everything I do.”