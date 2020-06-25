Advanced search

Public toilet opening hours extended

PUBLISHED: 11:58 25 June 2020

The public toilets at West Street car park in Axminster which are to stay open longer. Picture: Chris Carson

The public toilets at West Street car park in Axminster which are to stay open longer. Picture: Chris Carson

Archant

Public toilets in the Axe Valley and Honiton which re-opened in May will have their opening times extended

From Monday, June 29, they will be available to use from 8am to 8pm during the summer months. The three toilet blocks are at West Street Car Park, Axminster, West Walk, Seaton and King Street, Honiton.

East Devon District Council Cabinet took the decision to extend the hours for a number of reasons.

These included an expected increase in day trippers to the district’s towns, coast and countryside as holidaymakers are unable to go abroad this year.

And the possible reopening of the hospitality sector and the need to provide facilities to support the visitor economy

Cllr Geoff Jung, the council’s portfolio holder for the coast, countryside and environment, said: “I am really pleased that we extend the hours for our public toilet offering.

“As we come out of these most challenging of times we will be aiming to return to our normal high standard of services and facilities, albeit in some places reduced coverage as services have to be Covid-19 compliant which is costing more.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Related articles

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Honiton road reopen after three-car accident

generic shot

Police detain suspected armed person near Axminster

Honiton shopping arcade gets a makeover

Honiton Black Lion Court. Ref mhh 10-16AW 0452. Picture: Alex Walton

Help from on high for Colyton church

A workman carries out repairs to Colyton Church's famous Lantern Tower. Picture Joan Freeland

Imogen, 10, sheds her long locks for charity

Imogen with the 11ins of hair she had cut off

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Honiton road reopen after three-car accident

generic shot

Police detain suspected armed person near Axminster

Honiton shopping arcade gets a makeover

Honiton Black Lion Court. Ref mhh 10-16AW 0452. Picture: Alex Walton

Help from on high for Colyton church

A workman carries out repairs to Colyton Church's famous Lantern Tower. Picture Joan Freeland

Imogen, 10, sheds her long locks for charity

Imogen with the 11ins of hair she had cut off

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Public toilet opening hours extended

The public toilets at West Street car park in Axminster which are to stay open longer. Picture: Chris Carson

Football Quiz – Premier Division hat-tricks

The 2017, 100 Football Quiz

Axe Cliff Golf Club boosted by Sport England grant

Golf club and ball

Rotary club raises more than £20,000

Outgoing Lyme Rotary Club president John Berry in fancy dress for the 2020 Lyme Lunge with Mayor Brian Larcombe, Mayoress and Town Crier Alan Vian. Picture LRRC

Sidmouth Digger Cup success for George Barber

Close-up of Golf Club and Golf Ball