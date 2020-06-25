Public toilet opening hours extended

Public toilets in the Axe Valley and Honiton which re-opened in May will have their opening times extended

From Monday, June 29, they will be available to use from 8am to 8pm during the summer months. The three toilet blocks are at West Street Car Park, Axminster, West Walk, Seaton and King Street, Honiton.

East Devon District Council Cabinet took the decision to extend the hours for a number of reasons.

These included an expected increase in day trippers to the district’s towns, coast and countryside as holidaymakers are unable to go abroad this year.

And the possible reopening of the hospitality sector and the need to provide facilities to support the visitor economy

Cllr Geoff Jung, the council’s portfolio holder for the coast, countryside and environment, said: “I am really pleased that we extend the hours for our public toilet offering.

“As we come out of these most challenging of times we will be aiming to return to our normal high standard of services and facilities, albeit in some places reduced coverage as services have to be Covid-19 compliant which is costing more.”

