Pavement cafe licenses now available to hospitality business

Temporary licences are being introduced by East Devon County Council to help hospitality businesses. Picture: Simon Horn Archant

Pubs, cafes, restaurants and bars can now apply to place furniture in pedestrian areas as part of East Devon District Council (EDDC)’s plans to combat the effect of Covid-19.

The scheme, which will last until September 31, 2021, will allow establishments selling food and drink to seat customers in previously reserved spaces.

The licence can be applied for by any premises that sells food or drink including pubs, cafes, bars, restaurants, snack bars, coffee shops and ice cream parlours and will allow the placing of tables, chairs, umbrellas, counters, shelves and barriers.

The applications will incur a £100 application fee and will be determined within 14 days.

During this fortnight, the council will consult the public, district council ward councillors, parish councils, the highway authority, police and internal departments.

If the licence is granted, it will be valid for six months or until the end of March 2021.

The relaxation of laws comes as part of the government’s Business and Planning Act which came into effect last Wednesday (July 22) and saw the responsibility for issuing the pavement licences transfer from Devon County Council to EDDC.

Cllr Joe Whibley, chair of the district council’s Licensing and Enforcement Committee, said: “We welcome the easing of these licensing laws which we hope will support our businesses at this challenging time, helping them to follow social distancing and safety measures to protect staff, customers and the public.

“As a council, we have agreed a set of local conditions which licences will be subject to. One of our concerns was having glass outside, particularly where this is in close proximity to our beaches, and so we will be looking for businesses to use non-glass tableware outside.

“Given the council’s declaration around single use plastics, we have included a condition requiring this tableware to be re-useable polycarbonate.

“There is also a condition recommending that businesses keep their outdoor area as a smoke free area. In order to protect residents, we will be requiring the outside area to stop being used at 10pm and furniture removed from the pavement overnight.”

