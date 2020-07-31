Advanced search

Pavement cafe licenses now available to hospitality business

PUBLISHED: 08:31 03 August 2020

Temporary licences are being introduced by East Devon County Council to help hospitality businesses. Picture: Simon Horn

Temporary licences are being introduced by East Devon County Council to help hospitality businesses. Picture: Simon Horn

Archant

Pubs, cafes, restaurants and bars can now apply to place furniture in pedestrian areas as part of East Devon District Council (EDDC)’s plans to combat the effect of Covid-19.

The scheme, which will last until September 31, 2021, will allow establishments selling food and drink to seat customers in previously reserved spaces.

The licence can be applied for by any premises that sells food or drink including pubs, cafes, bars, restaurants, snack bars, coffee shops and ice cream parlours and will allow the placing of tables, chairs, umbrellas, counters, shelves and barriers.

The applications will incur a £100 application fee and will be determined within 14 days.

During this fortnight, the council will consult the public, district council ward councillors, parish councils, the highway authority, police and internal departments.

If the licence is granted, it will be valid for six months or until the end of March 2021.

The relaxation of laws comes as part of the government’s Business and Planning Act which came into effect last Wednesday (July 22) and saw the responsibility for issuing the pavement licences transfer from Devon County Council to EDDC.

Cllr Joe Whibley, chair of the district council’s Licensing and Enforcement Committee, said: “We welcome the easing of these licensing laws which we hope will support our businesses at this challenging time, helping them to follow social distancing and safety measures to protect staff, customers and the public.

“As a council, we have agreed a set of local conditions which licences will be subject to. One of our concerns was having glass outside, particularly where this is in close proximity to our beaches, and so we will be looking for businesses to use non-glass tableware outside.

“Given the council’s declaration around single use plastics, we have included a condition requiring this tableware to be re-useable polycarbonate.

“There is also a condition recommending that businesses keep their outdoor area as a smoke free area. In order to protect residents, we will be requiring the outside area to stop being used at 10pm and furniture removed from the pavement overnight.”

Further information about pavement licences and details of how to apply can be found on the council’s website or by clicking this link

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

MPs back Network Rail plans which could introduce a ‘Devon Metro’ train service

Neil Parish and Simon Jupp have backed calls for a Devon Metro. Pictures: (Axminster train station) Terry Ife (Neil Parish) Terry Ife (Simon Jupp) London Portrait Photographer DAV

Eat Out to Help Out: The Axminster and Honiton restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Axminster and Honiton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Events to restart on East Devon District Council land

Connaught Gardens in Sidmouth. Picture: East Devon District Council/Ian Pain

Anglers rescued by Lyme Regis lifeboat

Lyme Regis Lifeboat. Picture: RNLI

Gooding ton before Reed brothers combine to knock over Sidmouth II in big Kilmington win

Action from Kilmington's home match versus Sidmouth on Saturday, August 1. Picture: Andrew Coley

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

MPs back Network Rail plans which could introduce a ‘Devon Metro’ train service

Neil Parish and Simon Jupp have backed calls for a Devon Metro. Pictures: (Axminster train station) Terry Ife (Neil Parish) Terry Ife (Simon Jupp) London Portrait Photographer DAV

Eat Out to Help Out: The Axminster and Honiton restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Axminster and Honiton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Events to restart on East Devon District Council land

Connaught Gardens in Sidmouth. Picture: East Devon District Council/Ian Pain

Anglers rescued by Lyme Regis lifeboat

Lyme Regis Lifeboat. Picture: RNLI

Gooding ton before Reed brothers combine to knock over Sidmouth II in big Kilmington win

Action from Kilmington's home match versus Sidmouth on Saturday, August 1. Picture: Andrew Coley

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Pavement cafe licenses now available to hospitality business

Temporary licences are being introduced by East Devon County Council to help hospitality businesses. Picture: Simon Horn

Anglers rescued by Lyme Regis lifeboat

Lyme Regis Lifeboat. Picture: RNLI

Honiton golfers back in action contesting the Hellier and Steele Perkins trophies

Golf club and ball

Wellman rifles second successive unbeaten Devon league century for Uplyme & Lyme Regis

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Lifeboat crew on exercise goes to aid of kayakers

Sidmouth lifeboat. Picture: Sidmouth Lifeboat