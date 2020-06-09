Advanced search

Refurbishment work begins on Seaton and Honiton playparks

PUBLISHED: 08:00 10 June 2020

The plans for Seafield Gardens. Picture: EDDC

The plans for Seafield Gardens. Picture: EDDC

Archant

Seafield Gardens and Meadway in Seaton and Cherry Close in Honiton are part of a £325,000 East Devon District Council (EDDC) project to refurbish play parks in the area.

The refurbishment designs for Cherry Tree. Picture: EDDCThe refurbishment designs for Cherry Tree. Picture: EDDC

Local children were asked what they would like added to the park and as a result trampolines, group swings, zip wires and themed play areas will be introduced

The refurbishment work started on Monday, June 8 and is expected to be completed within 12 weeks.

Although play parks remain closed following the government’s Covid-19 restrictions, EDDC took the opportunity to replace equipment so that the areas will be ready once they reopen.

Each play area will represent the area it is in, with features such as a dinosaur at Seafield Gardens to reflect the link to the Jurassic Coast.

Plans for the refurbishment works at Meadway play area. Picture: EDDCPlans for the refurbishment works at Meadway play area. Picture: EDDC

Councilllor Dan Ledger, Seaton ward councillor, said: “It’s fantastic to see work beginning to progress with the new play parks across East Devon.

“After a thorough consultation with children of all ages, you can see the engineers at East Devon have really listened and included all of the play equipment asked for.

“Thanks really have to go to the officers for making this all happen and I hope the children enjoy their brand new play equipment for years to come.”

Ward councillor for Seaton, Cllr Marcus Hartnell, said: “It’s great news that two play parks in Seaton are getting a much-needed refurb.

“Now more than ever, our outdoor spaces are vital for the health and well-being of everyone, and these well-used play parks will continue to benefit families for years to come.”

Cllr Phil Twiss, ward councillor for Honiton St Michael’s, said: “The Cherry Close play area has seen thousands of local children have great fun, burn off plenty of excess energy and keep fit in the outdoors over many years.

“I am delighted the district council is investing in the refurbishment of the play area, where the equipment is beginning to show its age. I’m sure that children who use the play area today and in the future will love this very exciting refresh. “

Cllr Geoff Jung, the district council’s portfolio holder for coast, countryside and environment, said: “I’m very pleased to see we are going ahead with the agreed refurbishment of the parks, so that these great new facilities will be ready and waiting for our children and young people to enjoy once the restrictions are lifted.”

