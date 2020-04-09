Advanced search

Council defends workers spotted cutting grass inside closed play area in Honiton

PUBLISHED: 12:49 09 April 2020

District council workers were seen cutting grass inside a Honiton play area which is closed to the public. Stock image

District council workers were seen cutting grass inside a Honiton play area which is closed to the public. Stock image

n/a

The district council has defended its workers who were seen strimming grass at a Honiton play area.

A Honiton resident contacted the Herald expressing concerns that four workers from the council’s Streetscene team were seen strimming inside the play area, which was closed as part of Government-enforced restrictions.

The resident said: “Surely this task is non-essential and should not be considered a high priority?

“Such personnel could otherwise be ensuring that refuse and green waste collections are maintained or could be deployed for other exceptional activities such as the delivery of food or other services for the community.”

However, the district council has mitigated for its employees – and said if the strimming was not carried out, the area could become overgrown and hard to maintain in future.

A spokesman for the council said: “Streetscene are still doing some limited grass cutting to keep areas in check.

“Similarly, some grounds maintenance work is continuing at the moment as we need to keep sites maintained for when we re-open.

“An example is the bare earth beds that are prepared for summer bedding.

“If these were left to fill with weeds, we will then be fighting weed growth for many seasons so we must do mulching and weed spraying of these beds to keep them clear.”

The council said its current priority list is

• Street cleansing and street litter bins;

• Fly tips;

• Communal cleaning of housing sites;

• Grounds maintenance;

• Communal grass areas;

• Open public spaces – grass cutting frequency reduced from fortnightly to three to four weekly;

• No verge cutting;

• Producing a list of sites and areas to actively re-wild, meadow grass cuts;

• Planning some minimum displays for bedding areas in spaces still visible to the public – for example Beach gardens in Exmouth.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Honiton couple manages to stage the perfect wedding online after Covid-19 virus dashes original plans

Zoe and Rachel were married via an online wedding streamed to family and friends. Picture: Julie Fox

Cliff fall blocks beach between Branscombe and Sidmouth

Cliff fall near Weston Mouth Picture: Paul Newman

STREWTH! Kookaburra lands in Membury

The kookaburra resting on a fence in Musbury. Picture: Daniel Lazar

Huge support for Seaton Coronavirus Community Group

The nine areas covered by Seaton Coronavirus Community Group

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Honiton couple manages to stage the perfect wedding online after Covid-19 virus dashes original plans

Zoe and Rachel were married via an online wedding streamed to family and friends. Picture: Julie Fox

Cliff fall blocks beach between Branscombe and Sidmouth

Cliff fall near Weston Mouth Picture: Paul Newman

STREWTH! Kookaburra lands in Membury

The kookaburra resting on a fence in Musbury. Picture: Daniel Lazar

Huge support for Seaton Coronavirus Community Group

The nine areas covered by Seaton Coronavirus Community Group

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Free digital book explains coronavirus to children

Coronavirus - a book for children now available free on line, illustrated by Axel Scheffler

Axminster Town boss: “We’ve made mistakes and we will learn from them.”

Action from the October meeting between Axminster Town and Torridgeside. Picture ANDREW GRAHAM

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Honiton MP’s message of support for Boris Johnson

MP Neil Parish. Picture: Chris Carson

Council defends workers spotted cutting grass inside closed play area in Honiton

District council workers were seen cutting grass inside a Honiton play area which is closed to the public. Stock image
Drive 24