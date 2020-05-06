Video

‘Stay away’ from East Devon this bank holiday – district council leader’s message to tourists

East Devon District Council has warned tourists not to travel to East Devon this Easter Picture: Getty Images/Terry Ife Picture: Getty Images/Terry Ife

A ‘stay away’ warning has been issued by district council leader Ben Ingham to visitors ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

Cllr Ingham is concerned visitors and day trippers may be tempted to travel to East Devon on the bank holiday running from Friday (May 8) until Sunday (May 10).

He fears this may create a spoke in coronavirus cases in the region, which has so far been spared a high number of positive tests.

Cllr Ingham said: “I would personally like to thank all the people who have so far been respecting the lock down guidance.

“It is clearly paying off as we have not seen the large number of cases here, which other parts of the country have experienced.

“I’d like to thank all the second homeowners and tourists who, by staying away during the previous bank holiday, have helped protect our communities, our vulnerable residents and kept the pressure off our local services.

“But I must ask you again to please keep up the good work and to continue to stay at home in your primary residence, in your home county.

“Doing this will prevent the spread of coronavirus, it will protect your health and the health of loved ones and it will save lives.

“We will see you again when it is safe for us and you, but in the meantime please don’t come to East Devon. Thank you.”

For East Devon residents, Cllr Ingham pleaded with people not to be tempted to break the lockdown rules.

He added: “We are fortunate to have many parks and open spaces, which are now open again, bar a number of small parks which we feel will be difficult for the public to maintain robust social distancing within.

“However, parks should be used for essential exercise and not for sunbathing, picnics, barbeques or sports – doing this puts everyone’s health at risk.

“If you are exercising, please stay local and avoid areas when busy. Always maintain a two-metre distance from others.

“If you don’t observe social distancing or congregate in our parks, we may be forced to close them again. So please don’t be tempted to break the rules.”