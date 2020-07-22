Advanced search

Select committee asks for more evidence as scrutiny of government’s flooding strategy continues

PUBLISHED: 08:00 23 July 2020

Neil Parish. Ref mhh 48 19TI 0358. Picture: Terry Ife

Neil Parish. Ref mhh 48 19TI 0358. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

The Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee (EFRA) has asked for further evidence from the government as the committee continues an inquiry into flooding.

Last week, the government unveiled a £5.2 billion plan to tackle flooding which would see 336,00 properties in England better protected by 2027.

As part of an ongoing enquiry into flooding, the EFRA committee, which is chaired by Honiton and Tiverton MP Neil Parish, has asked the government to provide further evidence which will help MPs fully scrutinise the effectiveness of the current approaches to flood risk.

The EFRA committee has set the government a deadline of Friday, August 28 to answer seven questions, including how the new strategy will meet the challenge posed by climate change, how housing can be made more resilient to flooding, and whether the current arrangements for flooding in England are effective.

Mr Parish said: “Last Tuesday’s evidence session underlined the shift in focus over the near-decade since the Environment Agency’s last strategy.

“As devastating floods as recently as this March have shown us, the immediate effects of climate change are becoming ever more real.

“The Environment Agency told us that Government policy will have to adapt faster than the climate crisis progresses. There is clearly much to be thoroughly investigated over the course of our flooding inquiry. In order to do justice to all of us who have been - or will be- affected by flooding, we are today asking for further evidence to be submitted.”

In March this year, regions across the country were battered by rain caused by successive storms Ciara and Dennis which led to increased flooding.

When the flooding enquiry was first launched in March, Mr Parish said: “Recent extreme weather has wrought devastating damage on peoples’ homes, livelihoods and health.

“Our climate is changing rapidly, and we need to prepare ourselves for what could be a turbulent new normal. That’s why it’s crucial that the Government’s approach to managing flood risk holds up to scrutiny.”

“As the last month has shown us, this isn’t a problem that’s going to go away. Our communities need the necessary support to adapt, so that in the future , those who remain at risk will be better prepared.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Goulds Pumps to close its Axminster factory with the loss of some 50 local jobs

Goulds Pumps is set to close its factory on the Millwey Industrial estate at Axminster. Picture Chris Carson

Rare car set for £70,000 auction

'Rita' the Ford Escort Mark 1 Twin Cam is set to go auction at Atkins Auctions. Picture: Atkins Auctions

Feniton make major statement with Selley signing - managerial reaction

Upottery Football Club find a way to make the game not an expense for their players

mhsp week 30 football Nigel Wyatt of the Sidmouth Arms with one of the Glebe Park ground boards.To book a board at the club and indeed. to discuss other sponsorship opportunites at the club contact Alex McCreadie-Taylor on 07964 217992. Picture; UPOTTERY FC

Sidmouth’s Seaside Splendour Awaits…

Keeping cool Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Goulds Pumps to close its Axminster factory with the loss of some 50 local jobs

Goulds Pumps is set to close its factory on the Millwey Industrial estate at Axminster. Picture Chris Carson

Rare car set for £70,000 auction

'Rita' the Ford Escort Mark 1 Twin Cam is set to go auction at Atkins Auctions. Picture: Atkins Auctions

Feniton make major statement with Selley signing - managerial reaction

Upottery Football Club find a way to make the game not an expense for their players

mhsp week 30 football Nigel Wyatt of the Sidmouth Arms with one of the Glebe Park ground boards.To book a board at the club and indeed. to discuss other sponsorship opportunites at the club contact Alex McCreadie-Taylor on 07964 217992. Picture; UPOTTERY FC

Sidmouth’s Seaside Splendour Awaits…

Keeping cool Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Noisy Seaton seagulls cause a flap

The roof where messy seagulls are nesting behind John Harding’s house. Picture JH

Select committee asks for more evidence as scrutiny of government’s flooding strategy continues

Neil Parish. Ref mhh 48 19TI 0358. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Town face busy start with seven league games in September

Sidmouth Town at home to Cullompton. Ref shsp 38 19TI 0027. Picture: Terry Ife

A downhill challenge for Bex McDonald on The Templer Way

Sidmouth Running Club member Bex McDonald during her latesr challenge, taking on The Templar Way run. Picture SIDMOUTH RC

Ray nets Sidmouth Grandfathers Cup win and a one shot handicap cut

Ray Gunston, winner of the Grandfathers Cup at Sidmouth. Picture; SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB