Land challenge for Seaton and Beer lifeboat supporters

PUBLISHED: 07:01 06 October 2019

RNLIbranch secretary Wendy Cummins at the starting point of this year's sponsored walk. Picture: RNLI

Archant

Supporters of the Seaton, Beer and District Branch RNLI are ready to pull on their hiking boots for the annual sponsored walk.

This year it takes place on Sunday, October 20 - a week later if the weather forces a postponement.

This time the route features a variation of the walks the fundraisers completed in 1993 and 2005.

It will set off from the Seaton Down Hill picnic area, at the top of Seaton Down Hill, and continue through Couchill Woods to Seaton. Trekkers will then go along the West and East Walks, along Axmouth Road beside the River Axe then around the lanes of Axmouth before returning to Seaton.

The distance is approximately eight miles but a shorter 4.5 mile version avoiding the Axmouth element, can be done.

Sponsorship forms and route details are now available from branch secretary Wendy Cummins by emailing wac500@hotmail.co.uk or on 01297 23040.

Donations can be given on the day if a sponsor form is not required.

