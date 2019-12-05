What is the best Christmas film? Election candidates pick their favourites

Tiverton and Honiton election candidates have weighed in on one of the most polarising debates at this time of year - what really is the best Christmas movie?

On Thursday (December 12) - less than two weeks before Christmas - registered voters will go to the polls to pick their MP for the Tiverton and Honiton constituency.

At a time when people are thinking about the festivities to come as much as the election, the five candidates hoping to become MP were asked: What is the best Christmas movie and why?

UKIP candidate Margaret Dennis chose White Christmas, starring Bing Crosby, for 'the help of new and old friends portrayed and that one particular song which never fails to move me'.

Conservative candidate Neil Parish chose Holiday Inn, first released in 1942, also starring Bing Crosby as well as Fred Astaire.

He said: "The song White Christmas always makes me feel very Christmassy."

Elizabeth Pole, standing for the Labour Party, picked an adaptation, which first aired in 1992, of Charles Dickens' classic tale A Christmas Carol.

She said: "I'll be watching The Muppet Christmas Carol, because it still makes me laugh and Sir Michael Caine is a British legend."

Green Party candidate Colin Reed said the original 1947 version of Miracle on 34th Street, starring Maureen O'Hara, John Payne and Edmund Gwenn, is the best Christmas film.

He said: "The whole movie focuses on the importance and power of community and of the primacy of shared common values over the possible injustices caused by allowing corporate audacity and overbearing state interference, while capturing the real magic of Christmas in a genuinely feel-good movie."

Referencing Brexit, Dr John Timperley, standing for the Liberal Democrats, chose 2008 film The Most Wonderful Time of the Year, starring Brooke Burns, Henry Winkler and Warren Christie.

He said: "Brexit will pervert our representative liberal democracy, cause untold damage to our country for generations to come and divide our United Kingdom.

"The greatest possible gift this Christmas is an end to the catastrophe and misery of Brexit."