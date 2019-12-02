Advanced search

Stopping second homes and improving broadband will keep communities connected, say election candidates

PUBLISHED: 17:00 02 December 2019

Election candidates in the Tiverton and Honiton constituency. Picture: Alex Walton/Canva

Election candidates in the Tiverton and Honiton constituency. Picture: Alex Walton/Canva

Archant

A clampdown on second homes and improvements to broadband will help keep rural communities connected, according to Tiverton and Honiton's prospective MPs.

The candidates hoping to represent the constituency in parliament have been sharing their ideas on how to keep the rural areas from becoming isolated.

Ahead of the election on Thursday, December 12, each candidate was asked how they would keep communities connected in a rural environment.

Joined up public transport networks was also suggested.

Margaret Dennis, standing for UKIP, called for an end to construction on agricultural land.

She said: "Grow and produce more locally on farms, in orchards, allotments and gardens.

"This will relate to emissions and food miles - XR (extinction rebellion) please note.

"(It will) Slow or even stop imports of the foods we are able to grow/produce ourselves."

Conservative candidate Neil Parish said his party will connect communities with superfast broadband and mobile coverage.

He added: "We will also extend the Devon Metro to Cullompton, connect bus services to train timetables, create dual A roads and fix potholes."

Elizabeth Pole, standing for the Labour Party, said: "Labour will fund super-fast broadband and regional investment banks allowing rural businesses, home-workers and start-ups to thrive whilst reducing carbon.

"Three million extra bus journeys will prioritise rural communities. Labour will nurture post offices, shops, pubs and police in communities."

Colin Reed, standing for the Green Party, said implementing educational improvements will facilitate keeping communities connected 'where all enjoy simple connection within their community and to the world at large'.

He questioned why electricity improvements would not be as important as broadband upgrades adding that 'greenifying' the existing transport network would also help.

Liberal Democrat candidate John Timperely, said his party will provide affordable rural housing and prevent empty second homes driving prices up.

He said: "We will prioritise 21st century communications technology for rural communities and integrated community hubs based around medical centres, post offices and pubs.

"We will give local authorities greater control over their transport networks."

Most Read

Seaton Christmas shoebox appeal

The Axe Valley Home Care team - Allan Blake, Casey Duffey, Simon Freathy, Leo Torres; Tamsin Pengelly;, Helen Le Carpentier, Nicolette Simpson. Picture: Jonathan Gallagher

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Santa’s coming to the Axe Valley

A previous Seaton Santa float. Picture Ian Barradale

Climate change hustings at Honiton.

Election candidates at the Honiton climatee-change hustings (L/R) Liz Pole, Neil Parish, John Timperley, Colin Reed and Margaret Dennis. Picture Chris Carson

Sex bus not welcome on streets of East Devon

Anne Fyne, 75, of Honiton.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Seaton Christmas shoebox appeal

The Axe Valley Home Care team - Allan Blake, Casey Duffey, Simon Freathy, Leo Torres; Tamsin Pengelly;, Helen Le Carpentier, Nicolette Simpson. Picture: Jonathan Gallagher

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Santa’s coming to the Axe Valley

A previous Seaton Santa float. Picture Ian Barradale

Climate change hustings at Honiton.

Election candidates at the Honiton climatee-change hustings (L/R) Liz Pole, Neil Parish, John Timperley, Colin Reed and Margaret Dennis. Picture Chris Carson

Sex bus not welcome on streets of East Devon

Anne Fyne, 75, of Honiton.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Award for Lyme museum friends

Lyme Regis Museum

Seaton Christmas shoebox appeal

The Axe Valley Home Care team - Allan Blake, Casey Duffey, Simon Freathy, Leo Torres; Tamsin Pengelly;, Helen Le Carpentier, Nicolette Simpson. Picture: Jonathan Gallagher

Jazz vocalist Louise Parker to perform in Dalwood

Louise Parker will be performing at the Tuckers Jazz Club in January

Stopping second homes and improving broadband will keep communities connected, say election candidates

Election candidates in the Tiverton and Honiton constituency. Picture: Alex Walton/Canva

Controversial parking charge hike put on hold

Orchard car park at Seaton. Picture Chris Carson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists