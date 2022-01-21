News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Candidates sought to stand as new town councillors

Philippa Davies

Published: 4:19 PM January 21, 2022
Honiton Town Council

Elections are to be held for new town councillors - Credit: Contributed

Elections are to be held in Honiton following the resignations of several town councillors. 

Six councillors walked out of a meeting on Monday, January 10 and announced their resignations, following the vote to approve a rise in council tax. They included the Mayor John Zarczynski and vice-chair Carol Gilson, along with Cllrs Jill McNally, John Taylor, Phil Carrigan and Luke Dolby. 

Another councillor, Vera Howard, had stepped down the previous week.   

A notice of election will shortly be published, with details of how interested parties can obtain nomination papers to apply to be a candidate.  

A spokesperson for the town council said: “It is important that councillors have the residents and the interests of the town at heart and are willing and able to work constructively with other members as part of a team.  

“Applicants will preferably bring skills and experience which will enhance the development of a strategic vision to transform the town and make it an attractive option for people wishing to live, work or visit here.  

“The current programme of work includes revitalisation of the High Street, improvements to the regular market, increasing tourism, supporting various welfare and community groups, increasing facilities for young people, working with the police to tackle criminal activity and improving sports facilities.  

“We recognise there are significant challenges ahead and have set out an ambitious programme of work, so we need all councillors to participate conscientiously on the various working groups and committees and as council representatives to other organisations in the town.  

“We would especially welcome interest from anyone who has already shown their commitment to the town through their involvement in voluntary organisations in the area.  

“The existing members are committed to providing a positive and collaborative approach to holding office in public life, where staff and councillors can work within a vibrant culture that promotes diversity, equality and respect for one another.  

“All members of the council are independent, and we want them to feel free to express their opinions in a safe and supportive environment, where differences are valued and given equal consideration.” 

For further information or to discuss the role of councillor, contact Stephen Hill, the Town Clerk, on 01404 42957. 

