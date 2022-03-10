News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Electric pedal bike stolen in Dunkeswell burglary

Philippa Davies

Published: 5:06 PM March 10, 2022
Police have been tackling crime in Honiton, Axminster and Colyford over the last few days.

Police are investigating the theft - Credit: Mark Atherton

Police are investigating the theft of an electric bicycle from an address in Dunkeswell near Honiton.

The garage of the property in Kennedy Way, Highfield Estate was burgled on Tuesday night (March 8) and the electric pedal cycle was stolen. 

It is described as a Specialized Turbo Levo, red, black and yellow in colour, with serial number WSBC601025911M. 

The theft happened between 10pm on Tuesday night and 8.20am on Wednesday, March 9. 

Anyone with information or CCTV footage of the area is asked to contact the police by emailing 101@dc.police.uk or phoning 101, quoting crime reference CR/020412/22. 

They would also like to hear from anyone who is offered an electric pedal cycle matching the description for sale. 

