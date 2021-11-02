During the pandemic many people turned to art activities to stave off boredom or because they had more time.

For Daniel Richardson and Hazel Dormer it was the chance to get creative again, 35 years after they had left art school.

Encouraged by artist/curator Alison Shelton Brown, ‘Elements’ shows the results of those online conversations to recover dormant skills during lockdown. This show has also provided a chance for established artists to keep motivated and working when Covid closed galleries and outlets.

Here is an opportunity to look at paintings, photography and videos, try on jewellery, and handle a mug or bowl for real, all at affordable prices. Work inspired by the landscape of the Jurassic Coast, which was even more precious when we were unable to travel.

Jonathan Mulvaney, a participant in Sky Arts’ Landscape Artist of the Year 2020, gets up with the birds to patiently record the ebb and flow of early mornings by the harbour at Lyme Regis.

Impressionist artists such as Monet and Whistler, inspire animal-lover Hazel Dormer to subtly layer brush strokes to achieve a shimmering multi-coloured view of local landmarks and inhabitants of the tideline. A pinprick of time is captured by Robin Shelton using a pinhole camera created from a matchbox. By using ancient photography techniques, he bypasses chemicals completely to create prints using plants and flowers.

Daniel Richardson, who worked with the late master potter Robin Welch, has thrown a new body of work for this show, aiming to perfect the mug for that first cup of the day.

Charlie Salaman met the curator while studying for a Masters degree at Bath School of Art and since then he has developed glaze and textures to create simple vessels featuring layered surfaces with complex colours.

Meanwhile, ever mindful of the human impact on our natural world, Alison Shelton Brown scours the foreshore for materials to use in her environmental ceramic sculpture, jewellery and videos.

Lyme Regis has long been regarded as a site of creative inspiration for novelists, artists and of course fossil hunters. Alison uses ammonites she finds on the beach to texture porcelain for her statement jewellery.

Malthouse Gallery, Town Mill Courtyard, Lyme Regis DT7 3PU; Thursday 25th Nov – Sunday 5th Dec 2021; 10.30am – 5.30pm daily; late night Saturday 27 Nov to 8pm for the Christmas Parade.