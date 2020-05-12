Advanced search

Garage catches fire at Axminster

PUBLISHED: 10:08 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:08 12 May 2020

Fire engine

Fire engine

Archant

A garage in Axminster was well on fire by the time firefighters reached the scene this morning.

Crews from Axminster and Charmouth were called out after numerous calls reporting a garage on fire at Poplar Mount at around 4.10am on Tuesday, May 12.

On arrival the garage was well alight and crews quickly got to work using two breathing apparatus sets, two hose reel jets, a safety jet and a thermal imaging camera.

The fire was contained to one garage and the adjacent garage was emptied as it only contained motorbikes.

Police were also requested at scene.

Firefighters reported that there was 80 per cent fire damage to the contents, 100 per cent smoke damage to the garage and 30 per cent smoke damage to the adjacent garage.

Breathing apparatus was also increased to four and two safety jets during the incident and water was supplied from a hydrant.

Most Read

Ottery’s McDonalds drive-thru plans set to be given go-ahead

Plans for a McDonalds near Daisymount Roundabout in Otter are set for approval. Picture: LDRS

Fish die after Colyton river polluted

An Environment Agency officer at the pollution site. Picture: EA

Cannabis and cocaine seized in Axminster drug raids

Readers’ pictures: top 10 photos from around East Devon

This week's top ten pictures from iwitness24.

‘Phenomenal’ support for Axminster emergency response team

ACER helpline

