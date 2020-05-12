Garage catches fire at Axminster

A garage in Axminster was well on fire by the time firefighters reached the scene this morning.

Crews from Axminster and Charmouth were called out after numerous calls reporting a garage on fire at Poplar Mount at around 4.10am on Tuesday, May 12.

On arrival the garage was well alight and crews quickly got to work using two breathing apparatus sets, two hose reel jets, a safety jet and a thermal imaging camera.

The fire was contained to one garage and the adjacent garage was emptied as it only contained motorbikes.

Police were also requested at scene.

Firefighters reported that there was 80 per cent fire damage to the contents, 100 per cent smoke damage to the garage and 30 per cent smoke damage to the adjacent garage.

Breathing apparatus was also increased to four and two safety jets during the incident and water was supplied from a hydrant.