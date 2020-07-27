Lifeboat launched to two kayakers overboard at Axmouth
PUBLISHED: 08:23 27 July 2020
Two kayakers had to swim to shore after falling into the water near Axmouth harbour on Friday afternoon (July 24).
Coastguards alerted the RNLI at Lyme Refis at 1.06pm and the lifeboat was launched ten minutes later.
The volunteer crew arrived on scene to find that the two men, who who were tipped out of their kayas about 100 yards east of Axmouth Harbour, had swum to the beach and were safely ashore.
It was Lyme Regis lifeboat’s 25th call of the year. The crew returned to Lyme Regis harbour 32 minutes after launching.
