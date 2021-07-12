England loses out on penalities in Euro 2020 final
Jim Parker
- Credit: PA
England’s dreams of European glory were shattered last night as Italy lifted the Euro 2020 crown at Wembley after dreaded penalties.
It all started so well for the Three Lions - who were looking for their first taste of triumph since the legendary 1966 World Cup victory - when Luke Shaw gave them the lead with a well-struck shot from close range before two minutes were on the clock.
But the Italians struck back with a Bonucci equaliser after 66 minutes.
The visitors then took control for large parts of the game as England struggled to gain any momentum.
It went to penalties which have proved to be England’s undoing on so many occasions.
Jordan Pickford saved two penalties but Rashford, Sancho and finally young Saka missed for England.
Italy were 3-2 winners on penalties. The dream was over. There were tears in the crowd and across the nation. Football wasn’t coming home.
