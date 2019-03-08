National award for Seaton Chess Club

Pictured with their trophy are (l/r): Jon Underwood (chairman), Hazel Welch (captain), Paul Hampton (secretary), Chris Carr (member) and Steve Dean (treasurer). Picture SCC Archant

Seaton Chess Club made all the right moves to win a national award.

It has been named Small Club of the Year by the English Chess Federation.

The club's secretary, Paul Hampton, said: "Seaton Chess Club has been running for more than 50 years but due to dwindling numbers and finances, there was a real possibility that it could have folded at its last AGM.

"However, in the last year, the club has enjoyed something of a renaissance, reinvigorated by some of the younger members who have joined."

Team Captain Hazel Welch received the trophy during the British Chess Championship, which was hosted in Devon this year.

The club has been recognised for its support for female players, development of junior players, promoting the game within the local community and for supporting chess at county level.

Mrs Welch said: "We are a friendly club and would be happy for new members to join us. We meet every Wednesday at the Gateway in Seaton at 6.30pm.

"Whatever the standard, we have members at all levels to play against."

For more details about the club, contact Mr Hampton on 07711 519655 or email him at admin@seatonchessclub.co.uk. You can also visit the club's website at www.seatonchessclub.co.uk for more information.