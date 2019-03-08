Advanced search

Entries invited for Uplyme summer show

PUBLISHED: 08:01 23 March 2019

Horticultural Society chairman Robin Britton, with some of the summer show schedules. Picture Tricia Boyd.

Horticultural Society chairman Robin Britton, with some of the summer show schedules. Picture Tricia Boyd.

Archant

Horticultural society urges people to get busy growing and baking

Uplyme and Lyme Regis Horticultural Society is urging people to get busy in their gardens – and kitchens – ready for its 90th annual summer show.

Organisers are hoping for a bumper crop of entries in the flower and veg classes - along with home baking and preserves.

This year’s show takes place at Uplyme playing field on Saturday July 13 and schedules are now available.

Society chairman Robin Britton said: “Whatever your interests there are competition classes that you can enter so do not be afraid to have a go – entries are free.”

Copies of the programme and schedule are available free from Uplyme Post Office, Raymonds Hill Post Office and Ginger Beer in Broad Street, Lyme Regis.

There are 148 categories to enter including flowers and foliage; fruit and vegetables; floral art; preserves and honey; cookery; wine; craft and photography. Twelve categories are solely for those aged 16 and under.

As well as the competitions, there will be plenty of entertainments on the day including a circus skills workshop, train rides, country craft demonstrations; dog show, bouncy castle;, cream teas and bar, HiDDeN blues - folk and soft-rock music, Lyme Regis town band and a wide range of stalls.

