Published: 6:00 AM August 13, 2021

Operation Lungfish is under way to protect fisheries from harmful activity including theft and fishing with illegal traps - Credit: Archant

A warning has been issued to illegal anglers as the Environment Agency undertakes a month of patrols to target poachers and those fishing without a licence.

Operation Lungfish is under way to protect fisheries from harmful activity including theft and fishing with illegal traps. Enforcement officers from the Environment Agency can be joined by the Angling Trust, Voluntary Bailiffs and local police officers to conduct patrols around rivers, lakes and ponds.

Heidi Stone, Environment Agency Fisheries Partnerships Manager, said “We encourage everyone to give fishing a go this summer and throughout this month, existing fishing licence holders can take a friend fishing by applying for a free day licence.

“As law abiding anglers know, illegal fishing and anti-social behaviour on our banks is not only harmful to fish populations, but can also have a detrimental effect on the environment and surrounding wildlife.

“We are working closely with our partners on Operation Lungfish to ensure that fishing licence income is used to protect fisheries and make angling a great experience for all.”

Operation Lungfish runs alongside two key activities in the angling calendar, National Fishing Month (24 July to 30 August) and Take a Friend Fishing 2021 (25 July to 5 September). These events encourage people to visit the riverbank and give fishing a go, with the month of action targeting those abusing the rules that protect England’s fisheries.

To purchase or re-new your fishing licence please visit: Buy a rod fishing licence - GOV.UK

Rod fishing licence income is vital to the work of the Environment Agency to maintain, improve and develop fisheries. Revenue generated from rod fishing licence sales is reinvested to benefit angling, examples include: tackling illegal fishing, protecting and restoring habitats for fish and improving facilities for anglers.

Last year, the Environment Agency sold 1,019,723 individual freshwater rod licences to adults living in England, compared to 882,989 in the previous year 2019/20, an increase of 16%. This boom in sales has allowed the Environment Agency to fund even more vital restoration work to prevent illegal fishing, protect fish stocks and sustain a healthier water environment.

The Take a Friend Fishing campaign is a partnership between the Angling Trust, Environment Agency and Angling Trades Association. The scheme is being run between 23 July and 5 September 2021, existing licence holders can register at www.takeafriendfishing.co.uk for a free one-day fishing licence for a friend

National Fishing Month (24 July – 30 August 2021) is an initiative created by the Angling Trades Association to encourage more people to get a taste for fishing. It works in partnership with the Angling Trust, Environment Agency and Canal & River Trust. A series of 250 events are being held across the country to get more people involved in the sport that’s surged in popularity since lockdown. To find a free event near you, visit www.nationalfishingmonth.com