Axminster set to go plastic free

Axminster community has got behind the plastic-free campaign.

New campaign is getting plenty of local support

Plastic-free Axminster logo

A campaign has been launched to make Axminster a plastic free town.

Local resident and environmentalist Rebecca Green is behind the initiative.

She set up the Plastic-Free Axminster group at the beginning of the year.

She said: “People often think of plastic pollution as only affecting coastal areas. But, sadly, that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“Pollution begins in our towns and cities and ends up in our oceans. It’s estimated that around eight million pieces of plastic enters our oceans every single day, and that plastic kills over 100,000 marine animals and one million sea birds annually.

“Plastic pollution is also believed to have a negative effect on human health, with ongoing research investigating the possible links between ingestion of ocean plastics and certain types of cancers.

“I set up Plastic-Free Axminster because I wanted to do something to help reduce our dependence on single-use plastics as a community.

“I started a Facebook page and was amazed at the level of support it has received from people both within the town and from further afield, who are interested in finding alternatives to single-use plastic. It’s wonderful to see everyone supporting each other and offering advice and handy hints. Axminster really does have a great sense of community spirit.

“One of the main things I noticed from talking to people was that litter was a problem in certain areas of the town. I decided it would be a good idea to set up a regular litter picking group and was delighted when East Devon District Council kindly offered to loan us the equipment needed.

“EDDC’s waste and recycling scheme is one of the best in the country so it’s great that they’ve been so supportive of Plastic-Free Axminster.”

Axminster litter pickers will be holding its first clean up on Saturday, March 9, from 1.30pm to 3.30pm at Vale Lane,. Check out their Facebook page for this and other events.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/plasticfreeaxminster/

For further information contact Rebecca by email at: plasticfreeaxminster@gmail.com or by telephone on: 07548 018654.

* Some 300 communities in the UK are working towards becoming plastic-free. In Devon, Sidmouth and Ottery St. Mary have successfully achieved the status .