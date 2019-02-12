Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Axminster set to go plastic free

PUBLISHED: 15:01 21 February 2019

Axminster community has got behind the plastic-free campaign. Picture PFA

Axminster community has got behind the plastic-free campaign. Picture PFA

Archant

New campaign is getting plenty of local support

Plastic-free Axminster logoPlastic-free Axminster logo

A campaign has been launched to make Axminster a plastic free town.

Local resident and environmentalist Rebecca Green is behind the initiative.

She set up the Plastic-Free Axminster group at the beginning of the year.

She said: “People often think of plastic pollution as only affecting coastal areas. But, sadly, that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“Pollution begins in our towns and cities and ends up in our oceans. It’s estimated that around eight million pieces of plastic enters our oceans every single day, and that plastic kills over 100,000 marine animals and one million sea birds annually.

“Plastic pollution is also believed to have a negative effect on human health, with ongoing research investigating the possible links between ingestion of ocean plastics and certain types of cancers.

“I set up Plastic-Free Axminster because I wanted to do something to help reduce our dependence on single-use plastics as a community.

“I started a Facebook page and was amazed at the level of support it has received from people both within the town and from further afield, who are interested in finding alternatives to single-use plastic. It’s wonderful to see everyone supporting each other and offering advice and handy hints. Axminster really does have a great sense of community spirit.

“One of the main things I noticed from talking to people was that litter was a problem in certain areas of the town. I decided it would be a good idea to set up a regular litter picking group and was delighted when East Devon District Council kindly offered to loan us the equipment needed.

“EDDC’s waste and recycling scheme is one of the best in the country so it’s great that they’ve been so supportive of Plastic-Free Axminster.”

Axminster litter pickers will be holding its first clean up on Saturday, March 9, from 1.30pm to 3.30pm at Vale Lane,. Check out their Facebook page for this and other events.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/plasticfreeaxminster/

For further information contact Rebecca by email at: plasticfreeaxminster@gmail.com or by telephone on: 07548 018654.

* Some 300 communities in the UK are working towards becoming plastic-free. In Devon, Sidmouth and Ottery St. Mary have successfully achieved the status .

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two vehicle collision closes A35

Police.

FOUND: Missing Honiton boy, 14, is reunited with his family

Toby Gleeb. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Honiton Town seeking new manager after Blackwell stands down

Honiton Town away at Budleigh. Ref mhsp 43 18TI 3409. Picture: Terry Ife

Five rescued after being cut off by tide

Coastguard rescue helicopter over West Dorset. Picture HM Coastguard

27,000th flight for lifesaving Devon Air Ambulance

Devon Air Ambulance (for illustriation only). Picture: Devon Air Ambulance Trust

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

What about inviting Islamic State teenager Shamima to live in Norwich?

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘There are ways out’ - Message from mother who had bleach poured on her by abusive husband who she feared would kill her

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police trying to trace lorry driver after fatal crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Firm building £4.5m H&M store collapses, putting 20 jobs at risk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man slashed across the face with blade after being flagged down by Range Rover

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Axminster set to go plastic free

Axminster community has got behind the plastic-free campaign. Picture PFA

Tratt-Skinner strike completes terrific Upottery Reserves comeback

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton senior success for Pat Purtell

Golf on a foggy day! Picture TERRY IFE

Lyme Regis flag competition success for Jane Broom

Golf club and ball

SOHC ladies’ 1st XI exit Devon Cup at hands of Okehampton

Hockey. Ref miscsp 45 17TI 3160. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists