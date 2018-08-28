Advanced search

Lyme husband and wife die within hours of each other

PUBLISHED: 07:44 09 January 2019

Dolly Canfield

Dolly Canfield

Archant

Family describe Eric and Dolly Canfield as a ‘devoted couple’

Eric CanfieldEric Canfield

A Lyme Regis couple have died within hours of each other at a local residential home.

Eric and Dolly Canfield, both in their late 80s, were prominent in the accommodation and catering industry before retirement.

“Eric and Dolly enjoyed life, and this is the way they would have wished to go – together,” said Dolly’s sister, Barbara Harding, of Talbot Road.

The devoted couple came to Lyme Regis from Essex in the early 1960s when they went into the letting business in the former Norman House, in Coombe Street, before moving on to other ventures in Lyme and Charmouth.

The pair played significant roles in community life in Lyme and the area. Eric served as a Rotarian and Freemason while Dolly was a live wire in the now disbanded Lyme Regis Inner Wheel Club and the thriving Hallett Court and Lyme Regis Get Together Clubs.

Eric leaves no family while Dolly is survived by two brothers.

