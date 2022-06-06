Seaton toliets closed after vandals cause 'huge damages'

Vandals have caused huge damages to a block of Seaton toilets, in some of the worst graffiti East Devon District Council has ever seen.

The Thury Harcourt Place Toilets will be closed until further notice and police have been informed of the vandalism, which took place sometime over the bank holiday weekend.

Similar graffiti, which included swearing and offensive slurs, was also left all over a children's play park in Colyton.

Any residents who may have seen what happened or have any information on the offenders involved in the two incidents have been asked to report it on the EDDC website, on the EDDC app or on Crimestoppers.

Councillor Geoff Jung, EDDC’s portfolio holder for coast, country, and environment, said: "Acts of vandalism on these public toilets means unfortunately that we will have to close them for some time until the damage is repaired and repainted."We are also considering reducing the opening times to try and limit this continuing problem at this location."