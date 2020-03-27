Coronavirus Community Lifelines - Honiton

Honiton high street. Ref ehr 30 17TI 7973. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

In order to provide information to the people of Honiton, we have created this community lifeline to find sources of help in the area.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stagecoach are running on school holiday timetables. Picture: Stagecoach Stagecoach are running on school holiday timetables. Picture: Stagecoach

Local Volunteer Networks

Honiton Health Matters has a team of volunteers to give support where it is needed during the coronavirus crisis. A dedicated phone line has been set up by Beehive volunteers. Call 01404 384050, from Monday to Friday, from 10am to 4pm.

Devon Freewheelers is offering a medication delivery service and a phone service to support those feeling anxious. Call 0300 800 0109.

The Honiton 55 Centre will take telephone orders for meals to be delivered to the doors of the elderly and vulnerable, every Monday, Thursday and Friday. If demand is high this service will be extended to include Tuesdays and possibly Wednesdays as well. Call 01404 43545

Neil Hurlock of TRIP in Honiton. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2222. Picture: Terry Ife Neil Hurlock of TRIP in Honiton. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2222. Picture: Terry Ife

------

Pubs/Restaurants

All pubs, restaurants and cafes in Honiton are now closed, following guidelines issued by the Government to help control the spread of coronavirus. Yet several food establishments in the town are offering takeaway and delivery services.

The Bird’s Nest restaurant in Honiton, selling Cantonese food, is continuing to offer a takeaway service. To place an order, ready for collection, call 01404 43131

Bella Pizza in Honiton has a well-established delivery service in place. It delivers to properties in Honiton and the surrounding three-mile radius of the town. A delivery menu can be found on the website - www.bellapizzahoniton.co.uk

------

Schools

Glenn Smith, head of Honiton Community College said the school has a three-phase action plan to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus.

The first phase, which is in effect now, has seen the college organise work for stay-at-home students. The second phase, for the duration throughout Easter, will see the college try and continue to keep provision for young people.

For the third phase, beyond Easter, Mr Smith is hoping to launch a project consisting of a more joined-up form of provision between schools in Honiton and surrounding parishes.

Honiton Primary School is going to be re-purposed to provide support for children of the key workers listed by the Government. From Monday March 23, the school will open for children of key workers from 8am to 5pm. This format will run for the week and then merge into the HPS Hippos Holiday Club. Key workers are asked to call the office on 01404 548700.

------

Transport Links

From Monday March 23, Stagecoach buses’ services will run on school holiday timetables.

Check the colour or text codes on the timetable. Look for journeys marked with SH for ‘school holiday’. On timetables without this code, the buses will run as normal. Concessionary passes can now be used before 9.30am, to allow the elderly and vulnerable to take advantage of the supermarkets exclusive shopping times. See www.stagecoachbus.com

South West Railway will reduce its number of services from Monday March 23. For the amended timetable visit www.southwesternrailway.com

------

Churches

Services are cancelled at St Paul’s CofE Church, Honiton until further notice. Visit www.honitoncofe.org for information about weddings, baptisms and funerals. Or call the parish office on 01404 44035. The office will not be open to visitors during the crisis. Anyone in urgent need can call 07565 740894.

Honiton Evangelical Congregational Church will be suspending all services during the pandemic. Instead, each Sunday, a fresh sermon will be posted on the website to access and play. To be added to the church’s circulation list to receive regular news updates during this difficult time, email mike.plant427@btinternet.com. For more information see: www.honitonecc.org

------

Online Support

Trip, the Honiton-based charity that provides transport to those in isolation in East Devon, has set up a special online webpage for people to either request support or volunteer their help. Go to www.tripcta.org/help-us

To help with any mental health issues that people may be facing at this time, the Honiton Health Matters group has an extensive list of various groups and organisations that may be able to help. See https://drive.google.com/…/1rQbIidzGT8vCmXx14h0a0MCDc…/view…

The Debt Advice Service Honiton (DASH) Honiton is still running its service. For any queries email office@thecommunitychurch.co.uk

Local People’s Views

Mark Williams, chief executive of East Devon District Council said: “We will need to be resilient, resourceful and courageous to make it through the difficult months ahead. We need to work together, to help each other wherever possible and, above all, to ‘keep calm and carry on’.”

------

Local Shops

The Co-op in Honiton has a dedicated shopping hour for the elderly and the vulnerable. Exclusive use of the shop for people in this group will be from 8am to 9am from Monday to Saturday, and from 10am to 11am on Sundays. Certain items are being limited to two products per person, to ensure there is enough for everyone in the community.

Tesco in Honiton has an exclusive shopping hour for the elderly and vulnerable. The shop will open for this group only, from 9am to 10am on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. NHS Staff will be given exclusive use of the shop to browse for essential items every Sunday, for one hour before the checkouts open.

Essential Contacts

NHS: 111

TRIP: 01404 46529

Honiton Surgery: 01404 548544

Honiton Dental Centre: 01404 42023

Brookvale Dental Practice: 01404 44800

Honiton Health Matters: www.honitonhealthmatters.org.uk/

Honiton Carers Support Group: facebook.com/Honiton Carers Support group