Take an evening cruise along the spectacular Jurassic Coast

The Stuart Line boat passing spectular red cliffs. Picture: Daniel Smith, Stuart Line Cruises Vibrant Pulse

The Jurassic Coast is a stunning asset to East Devon, and the best way to see its striking geology is from a boat.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sunset on the Triassic Cruise. Picture: Sam Rose Sunset on the Triassic Cruise. Picture: Sam Rose

Exmouth-based Stuart Line Cruises runs regular trips along the spectacular coastline, and on Thursday, September 12, it is putting on a special fundraising cruise for the organisation that conserves and manages the World Heritage Site.

The Triassic evening cruise, from Exmouth to Sidmouth and back, will take in views of the Orcombe Point geoneedle and the red rock stacks of Ladram Bay.

The geology in this part of the coast is the oldest of all, dating back to the Triassic period of 250 million years ago.

At this time the land was a harsh desert, populated by reptiles, crossed by a network of river channels and lashed by storms.

Commentary by Jurassic Coast Ambassador Anthony Cline. Picture: Sam Rose Commentary by Jurassic Coast Ambassador Anthony Cline. Picture: Sam Rose

During the cruise, commentary from a local expert Jurassic Coast Ambassador will bring this ancient period to life and explain how the different geological structures of the coast were formed.

There will be entertainment too, with sea shanties by the Woodbury Whalers.

The outing will raise money for the Jurassic Coast Trust, an independent charity.

The Trust says its vision is 'that everyone loves, understands and values' the coastline.

It works to protect the coast, which means allowing natural erosion to take its course, but intervening to prevent any serious damage.

It also ensures that the fossils found along the coast can be conserved, researched and, when possible, put on display in museums.

Guy Kerr from the Jurassic Coast Trust said:

"The Jurassic Coast Trust maintains the World Heritage Site status of the Jurassic Coast, its outstanding qualities that put it in the same league as the Taj Mahal and Grand Canyon.

"At the moment we are working on creating a new partnership plan for the site, which will govern our management of this world class asset over the next five years.

"We are also running our Jurassic Coast Volunteer Network programme at present, which aims to build skills and employability among young people in coastal communities."

Tickets for the Triassic Evening Cruise are £10 and can be booked through the Jurassic Coast Trust's websiteAll ticket sales income will go to the Jurassic Coast Trust.

The Herald featured ways to explore the Jurassic Coast in an article earlier this summer, you can read it here: