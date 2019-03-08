Gallery

Axe Vale Show celebrates 25th anniversary in style

Axe Vale Show.

Axminster showground is buzzing throughout the two day event

Bumper crowds enjoyed another action-packed Axe Vale Show as it celebrated its 25th anniversary during the weekend.

The two-day event at the showground, just outside Axminster, was buzzing with people from near and far enjoying the fair weather, great entertainment and magnificent atmosphere.

The show is organised and run by volunteers, all of whom have common objectives of raising as much money as possible to support the running of local worthy causes as well as giving the local communities of Axminster and surrounding areas a truly great weekend.

This year's highlights included a busy floral marquee where every seat was taken for a talk by the gardening and horticulture expert, Anne Swithinbank. And there was a consistent buzz of excitement around the antiques and vintage marquee where sponsors Atkins Auctions gave valuations on small items of jewellery.

Axe Vale Show 2019. Ref mha 26 19TI 1030272. Picture: Terry Ife Axe Vale Show 2019. Ref mha 26 19TI 1030272. Picture: Terry Ife

The food marquee was a feast for the eyes and stomach - local producers did a fabulous job in promoting the plethora of products to sample and buy.

The creativity in the craft and toys, hobbies and photography marquees was impressive and inspiring with the main arena providing an excellent range of entertainment from BMX bikes whizzing through the air to Jemima the Puddleduck staring in a family friendly pantomime.

The dog show proved as popular as ever with around 150 pets taking part.

During the last 25 years the show has raised more than £500,000 and has facilitated many small organisations, clubs and individuals to continue to operate.

Axe Vale Show 2019. Ref mha 26 19TI 1030274. Picture: Terry Ife Axe Vale Show 2019. Ref mha 26 19TI 1030274. Picture: Terry Ife

Bee Painton, the retiring show finance director, said: "Whilst we don't know yet how much we have raised this year, I do anticipate that we will be in a good position to support many of the good causes that apply to us for funding."

Applicants for a grant need to apply for funding by mid/late September. Details of the process can be found online www.axevaleshow.com.

* Axe Vale Show is a charitable fundraising event for the Charity Axe Vale Festival Limited. Charity Number 1130829. See more at www.axevaleshow.com

