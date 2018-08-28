Gallery

Charmouth Christmas Day swim brings out the crowds

Christmas Day swimmers at Charmouth. Picture: RICHARD HOROBIN Archant

Generous crowds splash out to raise around £1,500 for the RNLI at the annual swim

A gloomy Christmas Day morning did nothing to deter spectators and swimmers from attending the annual fancy dress swim at Charmouth.

An estimated 300 people watched as dozens of swimmers - many wearing colourful and crazy costumes including Santas, skeletons, elves and vicars among them – charged into the chilly waves as Lyme Regis town crier Alan Vian announced the start of the popular event held to raise money for the RNLI.

At least £1,500 was collected for the lifeboats charity, and the colourful event was supported by the landlords of Charmouth’s Royal Oak pub, Matthew and Sue Bracey, who supplied warming mulled wine for the courageous swimmers.

