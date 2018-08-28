Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

Charmouth Christmas Day swim brings out the crowds

PUBLISHED: 08:43 27 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:43 27 December 2018

Christmas Day swimmers at Charmouth. Picture: RICHARD HOROBIN

Christmas Day swimmers at Charmouth. Picture: RICHARD HOROBIN

Archant

Generous crowds splash out to raise around £1,500 for the RNLI at the annual swim

Christmas Day swimmers at Charmouth. Picture: RICHARD HOROBINChristmas Day swimmers at Charmouth. Picture: RICHARD HOROBIN

A gloomy Christmas Day morning did nothing to deter spectators and swimmers from attending the annual fancy dress swim at Charmouth.

An estimated 300 people watched as dozens of swimmers - many wearing colourful and crazy costumes including Santas, skeletons, elves and vicars among them – charged into the chilly waves as Lyme Regis town crier Alan Vian announced the start of the popular event held to raise money for the RNLI.

Fancy dress swimmers at Charmouth. Picture: RICHARD HOROBINFancy dress swimmers at Charmouth. Picture: RICHARD HOROBIN

At least £1,500 was collected for the lifeboats charity, and the colourful event was supported by the landlords of Charmouth’s Royal Oak pub, Matthew and Sue Bracey, who supplied warming mulled wine for the courageous swimmers.

Fancy dress swimmers at Charmouth. Picture: RICHARD HOROBINFancy dress swimmers at Charmouth. Picture: RICHARD HOROBIN

Fancy dress swimmers at Charmouth. Picture: RICHARD HOROBINFancy dress swimmers at Charmouth. Picture: RICHARD HOROBIN

The Lyme Regis lifeboat crew with Spiderman. Picture: RICHARD HOROBINThe Lyme Regis lifeboat crew with Spiderman. Picture: RICHARD HOROBIN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Seaton homeless man given room at the Inn

Tim Joy at the Hook and Parrot with neighbour Simone Sibbled who raised the alarm when the flats fire started and dragged him from his bed to safety. Picture Latham Bradley

Changes to East Devon Hunt meets

Which Christmas character are you? Take this quiz to find out

Are you like the Grinch? Take this Christmas quiz to find out. Picture Archant.

Festive Fun - A 60 question football and general sports quiz

Sports quiz

Budleigh Salterton’s Christmas Day swim - pictures

Budleigh Christmas Day swim 2017. Ref exb 52-17TI 5510. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

#includeImage($article, 225)

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Punches thrown’ as four Norfolk Police officers are assaulted on Christmas Eve duty

#includeImage($article, 225)

Two top Royals stay at home as crowds gather for Christmas Day Sandringham church service

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Charmouth Christmas Day swim brings out the crowds

Christmas Day swimmers at Charmouth. Picture: RICHARD HOROBIN

Hippos hoping that 2019 brings better things

Honiton Running Club duo in action at Plym Trail meeting

A generic picture

BAFTA-nominated film director to speak in Lyme Regis

Can you guess the Christmas film from the quote?

Home Alone. Picture: Hughes Entertainment/IMDB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists