Big Breakfast to aid Axminster charity Arc

The Big Breakfast will aid ARC. Picture supplied Archant

Organisers hoping event will prove to be a sizzling success to aid counselling service

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Organisers of a charity Big Buffet Breakfast at Kilmington are hoping to serve up a giant donation for Arc – Axminster’s unique counselling charity.

The event will take place on Saturday, March 30, at the Pitstop café, alongside the A35, at the top of Gammons Hill.

The cost is £10 a head and food will be served between 8am and noon. To reserve a place call 01297 598060.

Arc, which provides vital counselling for people in crisis, has been facing a funding crisis and until recently was in danger of folding.

In a desperate bid for survival, it launched an urgent appeal to raise £30,000 at the start of the year.

Following an article in the Midweek Herald officials at Axminster Care Service (ACS) – a separate local charity that also works to help individuals and organizations in need – came forward with a £10,000 donation to help save the group.

GPs at Axminster Medical Practice also pledged £20,000 of funding - £10,000 now and a further £10,000 over the following two years.