Lyme Lifeboat Week hits £36,000 jackpot

The Red Devils land on the Cobb sands at Lyme Regis. Picture Richard Horobin Archant

Lifeboat Week in Lyme Regis this year raised £36,500 for the RNLI charity, the organisers heard last night (Wednesday, September 4).

Lyme Regis and Charmouth Lifeboat Supporters treasurer Brian Cursley revealed the financial results at the group's first meeting following the event.

He told members that out of around 72 events the top earners were the water or wine lucky dip (£6,002), the glossy programme of the week's events (£3,760) and the book stall (£2,556).

Since the early 1970s Lyme Regis Lifeboat Week has boosted the life-saving charity's funds by hundreds of thousands of pounds.

In the last seven years volunteers have raised £250,000, thanks to the generous donations of visitors, residents and traders in the town and surrounding areas.

Chairman Ken Lavery said: "This year's week was just brilliant and a huge tribute to everyone involved. All the new events did well as did the old favourites. We are now planning an even more ambitious week for 2020."

Next year's Lifeboat Week is July 25 to 31.